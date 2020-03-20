Coronavirus can't stop Seattle's Dance Church

Seattle-based Dance Church Go is streaming twice a week, earning about 1,000 viewers (and donors) per class. (Alaa Mendili)

Dance like no one is watching (because ... they aren't).

Feeling trapped in my body as well as my home, I also took a spin on a virtual dance floor. Seattle choreographer Kate Wallich created Dance Church, the come-one, come-all dance workout in 2010, and has been expanding it to more cities ever since. In person, the packed class feels like a raucous dance club where everyone gets close. During last week’s trial run of “Dance Church Go,” streamed live from Velocity Dance Center, Wallich and several dancers led moves like the lawnmower and jumping jacks, interspersed with freestyling. “You’re in your bubble, dance in your bubble,” Wallich urged us. Some 1,000 people got their groove on at home, a few of us crashing into bookshelves in the process.



Dance Church Go is going to be a regular thing (next class March 22 at 10 a.m.), as are several other streaming dance classes. Seattle choreographer Mark Haim is starting a new streaming ballet class on Zoom, during which he’ll offer feedback on your form (March 25 at 6 p.m.). Dancer Kyle Davis of Pacific Northwest Ballet will also teach ballet (check his Instagram Live for the next class). And you can reconnect with former Seattleite Amy O’Neal for her Rhythm Assembly hip-hop movement class, straight from Los Angeles, via Zoom (March 22 at 3 p.m. Click here for more info.) In all cases, donations are requested, and well deserved.



The creative ideas will keep coming, and arts aficionados will keep trying them out, each of us viewing from our isolation bubbles. Meanwhile, please enjoy a few of our recent stories chronicling the twists, turns and talent of the local arts and culture scene.

