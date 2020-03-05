Coronavirus has Puget Sound schools prepping for 'an ongoing risk'

“We trust one another, so people who've been exposed or lost family members to the current virus self-quarantine,” Reid said in an interview. “We grieve and think about things deeply, and then we do something about it.”

School closures are a piece of that response in Northshore. Announcing the indeterminate closure, Reid said the district will transition “from classroom to cloud” beginning Monday, when students begin online learning.

Standards vary district to district, but administrators have generally closed schools visited by someone with a confirmed or — as tests have proved hard to come by — suspected infection. Several closed after a student or staff member had contact with a potentially infected person. Seattle Public Schools has said schools would be closed only if a student or staff member is confirmed to have coronavirus.

In a pandemic, school closures can be a public health tool — infectious diseases flourish in schools, and illness rates drop communitywide during school holidays. But closed schools can’t educate or provide meals and medical care, and school workers are now racing to fill gaps in disaster response plans.

School districts too often fail to plan ahead for a pandemic, said Terri Rebmann, director of Saint Louis University’s Institute for Biosecurity. Rebmann said administrators, not unreasonably, focus on natural disasters and in-school violence when prepping for emergencies. In disaster exercises, she said, “very, very few of them are thinking about an infectious disease scenario.”

In 2009, the H1N1 flu outbreak caught many American school systems unprepared for a pandemic, said Rebmann, whose groundbreaking research into the issue found most school districts had not coordinated with health authorities or provided basic infection prevention training to students.

“This is an ongoing risk,” she said, “and something that schools need to build into their disaster plans.”

While coronavirus has shown up in few schools so far, concern is rampant. Reid said her schools received more than 1,000 inquiries from parents. Randy Matheson, community relations director at the Renton School District, said parents there have been contacting school staff looking for information since a high school was closed Monday.

“There is a concern, obviously,” Matheson said. “There is fear, depending on what they're reading in their understanding of it. And then there are some who understand that if you are not showing signs of flu, the chance that you have coronavirus is pretty, pretty low.”

So far, coronavirus appears to cause a milder illness in children, said Dr. Laura Faherty, a pediatrician and researcher with the Rand Corp. That’s good, of course, but also concerning — infected children can spread the disease.

Faherty advocates “social distancing” — basically, keeping students away from one another — during an outbreak when closing schools isn’t appropriate. In theory, students — or adults in the wider world — could walk farther apart, avoid crowded spaces and minimize physical contact with one another. While researching distancing for a study published in June , though, Faherty found such precautions are difficult to put into practice.

Faherty stressed that clear communication is crucial during an outbreak. With the coronavirus, she said, “the situation is changing quickly, and there’s a lot of uncertainty and fear.”

Liz Pray, a school nurse in Moses Lake, described a fear building in her Eastern Washington community as parents followed news of the outbreak on the west side of the Cascades. Their worries intensified Tuesday as health officials confirmed that two Grant County residents were being tested for possible coronavirus, and that several workers at the hospital where one was treated were being quarantined.

Classroom life remains much the same, Pray said, although nurses are drilling students on washing up, covering their mouths and staying home when sick. Pray said she recently delivered some prevention to a kindergarten class during a Dr. Seuss Day reading.

“Before I read Green Eggs and Ham, we had a talk about covering coughs and sneezes and washing our hands,” said Pray, president-elect of the School Nurse Organization of Washington.