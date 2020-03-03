Coronavirus hits a WA geoduck industry already struggling with tariffs

Taylor, which operates oyster bars in Seattle and Bellevue and shellfish markets in Shelton and Bow, has temporarily laid off 40 employees out of a statewide workforce of around 700. Salaried employees have taken a 10% pay cut and Taylor family members who work for the company have taken a 20% pay cut.

Geoducks are big business for Washington, the world’s largest producer of the undeniably phallic-shaped bivalve. The state exports 11 million pounds annually, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ Joe Smillie. Some 5 million pounds are wild harvested under the terms of a DNR administered auction that raises up to $25 million for state aquatic conservation projects, including Puget Sound restoration.

At last week’s auction, the price per pound came out to $5.78, Smillie said, which is well below the $16.05 per pound average bid in 2017 before the trade war.

While there is no doubt about coronavirus’ impact on geoduck sales, the picture is less clear for a number of other Washington trade- and travel-based businesses given how recent the outbreak is relative to monthly economic statistics.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance reports a tentative 25 percent decrease in container cargo in February, according to a Port of Seattle spokesperson, but monthly figures will not be ready until mid-March. Delta and Hainan Airlines canceled flights from mainland China to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in early February, which airport spokesperson Perry Cooper estimates would have brought 600-800 passengers per day. Delta has also reduced the frequency of its Seoul-Incheon flight from daily to five times per week through April 30. The airport sees 6,300 international arrivals on a normal day, but February passenger numbers will not be available until March 20.

On Feb. 27, Visit Seattle issued an alert to the local travel and hospitality industry projecting a 28 percent decrease in Chinese visits to the area in 2020. China is Seattle’s top overseas travel market, although the alert points out that international visitors constitute only 10 percent of the regional tourism market. That means local residents can expect to see fewer Chinese tour groups at the Space Needle, Snoqualmie Falls, Boeing’s Future of Flight tour, and nearby outlet malls.

“In general they want shopping,” Visit Seattle’s David Blandford told Crosscut. “The Chinese market is still very enamored with a lot of the top visitor attractions. They want to see what is famous about Seattle in China, in addition to shopping.” The Bellevue Collection reports no decrease in sales thus far.

No Seattle conventions have been canceled but Blandford has reports of some smaller business meetings with Chinese delegations that are on hold. Seattle-based F5 Networks postponed its annual Agility conference, slated for mid-March in Orlando, and has halted all non-essential business travel after closing its downtown Seattle office tower on Monday after the company learned that “an employee has been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” the Seattle Times reported.

Such moves could be the tip of the iceberg, although the situation is fluid. “We’re preparing for a global travel crisis,” Blandford said, though he was confident about the state and local response. “Washington state is maintaining a strong profile in the COVID-19 outbreak nationally, but we are encouraged at the state and county level that public health officials are getting out in front: Testing is enhanced and information is flowing well.”

The Port of Seattle has gained some additional cruise business because of the coronavirus, with the Celebrity Millennium scheduled to pull into Elliott Bay for five sailings in April and May in lieu of previously planned Asian cruises. Seattle-based Holland America scrambled to reroute the Westerdam, whose 1,455 guests and 802 crew left Hong Kong on Feb. 1 but were denied entry to several ports of call before ending the trip early in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Feb. 14. The ship’s scheduled sailings in March and April from Yokohama, Japan have all been canceled.