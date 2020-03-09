FAQ: Coronavirus in Washington
We're answering your questions about the outbreak — including how it spreads, local response and more.
There's no escaping it: The novel coronavirus commands the attention of our daily lives, news cycles and the global economy. In King County, officials from local to federal agencies are working to disseminate preventative advice and respond to those who might have COVID-19. We asked readers what questions they have about the virus and the region's response to it. Crosscut reporters will be updating this page as we get more information, so if you have a question that isn't already answered, let us know.
Q: How many test kits are available in Washington state to test for the coronavirus, and how many people are projected to become infected in the next one to three months?
It’s difficult to determine the precise availability of coronavirus testing in Washington state, but Washington state Department of Health’s Danielle Koenig said the afternoon of Friday, March 6 that the state public health lab has the capacity to perform up to 200 tests a day, and the University of Washington Virology Lab can perform up to 750 a day.
That capacity seems to be expanding quickly. A tweet from UW Virology, which is handling testing for the University of Washington, said the same day that it has the capacity to perform 1,000 tests per day; that it had performed 400 tests to date finding a 5% to 7% infection rate; and that it’s “able to meet all current testing demands.” The next day, March 7, the lab said it performed 400 tests that day.
According to Hilary Karasz with Public Health — Seattle & King County, the majority of swabs for testing are taken in health care providers’ offices and then sent to labs for analysis. “Public Health has been triaging whose tests were conducted based on CDC guidance when there was very limited testing capacity,” Karasz said Friday. “Now that there appears to be increasing numbers of labs being able to test, we will expect providers to conduct the tests and not consult with us.”
While Koenig said “there is no way to know how many people will become infected in the future,” researchers are making projections.
Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Marc Lipsitch told CBS News that he projects between 40% and 70% of the global population will ultimately become infected — to differing degrees of seriousness.
Q: What are early symptoms? Do they vary across age groups?
As with many illnesses, the symptoms can vary by person. The main symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath and appear two to 14 days after infection. Other agencies and outlets say symptoms tend to appear five or more days into infection, and also include fatigue, a dry cough, and production of sputum (a mixture of saliva and mucus).
There are many similarities between coronavirus, the flu and the common cold (also caused by a strain of coronavirus), making it difficult to distinguish among them. As Public Health works to stop the spread of the virus, it recommends that anyone who is sick stay home.
Q: When will broad-scale, same-day testing be available in King County?
It’s unclear. The Department of Health's Koenig didn’t say when broadly available, same-day testing would be standard, but did say that “we are running multiple test runs a day, so tests may be performed the same day we receive them, if we are undercapacity for the day.”
However, there are many signs that testing is becoming more available. The University of Washington was recently given the green light to provide testing; initially, only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and then state labs, were able to provide testing.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced over the weekend that, through the Gates-funded Seattle Flu Study, it would allow Seattleites to apply online for in-home coronavirus tests deliverable within two hours and intends to process thousands of tests daily. But it’s (again) unclear when that initiative would start.
There are people trying to make testing more accessible — including a locally led group of DIY biologists working on an open-source test protocol — but testing is still managed by health care providers and state and local health departments.
Q: What are local retailers like Bartell Drugs and Fred Meyer doing to restock shelves with 90% alcohol, disinfecting wipes, etc.? Are they shifting supplies from distribution centers out of the area? How do local customers assure they can get these items in a timely way?
After Public Health recommended people use alcohol-based hand sanitizers to disinfect their hands when away from handwashing facilities, many local drugstores and markets ran out of product. Alex Fryer, communications director of King County's Office of the Executive, didn't comment on whether the county has discussed the issue with local businesses but did say, “Our facilities department is ordering extra supplies, which are in demand across the country.”
“I do not have information on this,” said Department of Health’s Koenig.
For what it’s worth, states like New York are responding by producing their own lines of hand sanitizer, with the help of prison inmates.
The good news is that things like soap are still readily available. So while sanitizing your hands on the go may be more difficult, tried-and-true methods like handwashing remain easy and effective. And if you wind up quarantined, you won’t need mobile-ready hand sanitizer to stay clean.
Q: What is the University of Washington, especially the medical center, doing at this point?
The University of Washington and UW Medical Center are both heavily involved in reducing the outbreak. UW’s Department of Virology is assisting in the processing of coronavirus tests, and people across the university, like Dr. Deborah Fuller, are involved in the creation of vaccines.
Hospitals such as Harborview have been working closely with Public Health to monitor and contain the outbreak. The hospital set up a mobile testing team to visit patients suspected with the illness at their homes instead of asking them to come to Harborview at the risk of infecting others. UW Medical Center Northwest is providing employees with drive-through testing.
You can also get updates from the medical center's news updates web page.
Q: I want to know how the COVID-19 tests will be paid for. People will not want to get tested if they have to pay thousands of dollars to do so.
The Department of Health’s Koenig said she’s unsure right now how much each test costs. There are reports from across the United States of people receiving large medical bills as a result of coronavirus testing and care. Washington state recently committed to making tests free to uninsured populations, and free of deductibles and copayments for insured populations.
Last week, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler required insurance companies to allow one early refill of prescription medications and to waive prior authorization requirements for testing.
“Consumers are rightly concerned about prevention, testing and possible treatment,” Kreidler said in a press release. “My emergency order provides guidance to health insurers and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”
Have you received a high bill related to coronavirus testing or care? Get in touch.
Q: If schools close, how will the children who qualify for free and reduced lunch be fed? Will food banks do deliveries?
Many schools in Washington state have been closing to clean facilities and limit the outbreak; the University of Washington has gone to all-online classes.
According to Katy Payne, director of communications of Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, local food banks would make their own decisions about the delivery of food to needy students in the event of closures. “So far, it isn’t a model that we have been able to explore. Our plan is to work with school districts individually as the need arises, as each district’s situation is different,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said schools have options under state regulations to provide students with meals during unanticipated closures. If individual schools are closed but a district is operational, the district can still feed students through a sack meal service. For completely closed districts, Payne pointed to how schools handle meals over the summer. The unanticipated school closure option of the Summer Food Service Program allows districts to feed students ages 0 to 18 at no cost to families if the district is in a high-need area (50% or more of the student population qualifies for free or reduced-price meals). But Payne said this program requires students to gather and be served in one designated place, recreating the high-risk conditions school closures are designed to fight.
The superintendent's office submitted two waiver requests last week to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services, Payne said. One yet-unapproved waiver would allow districts that don’t qualify as high-need to also serve food during districtwide closures. The other waiver, approved March 6, allows grab-and-go meal service for qualifying high-need districts instead of requiring students to eat together in one place.
While Seattle Public Schools remain open, district communications specialist Tim Robinson said the district has an emergency plan that’s being finalized. “As in the past, we will provide sack lunches prepared by our central kitchen. If all schools are closed, we intend to have an established drop off point. We may distribute from school campuses, neighboring schools or in partnership with the community centers and the city of Seattle. Our approach is similar to supports provided during the summer,” he said.
Q: Who is the motel that the city is purchasing for? Who is supposed to recover there? Everyone? Homeless? Only people who require hospitalization?
King County recently announced that it would be purchasing an Econo Lodge motel in Kent for COVID-19 quarantine. King County’s Fryer said the people who’d use the hotel are the “same as [those using] modulars,” referring to modular housing units recently announced by the county as isolation and quarantine sites.
“So there's really two segments of the population that [it] is designed for,” King County spokesperson Chase Gallagher said. Both segments of people are those for whom home quarantine isn’t an option. “One would be if you're someone that needs to self-quarantine, but maybe you have a family member at home that may be at higher risk or a pregnant spouse, or something like that,” he said. “The other one would be if you were a homeless person, and you normally would go into a shelter during a cold weather event or something like that.”
Gallagher said the motel isn’t in use yet, as officials finalize the purchase and make sure it’s a safe space for people to recover.