Here’s what Washington’s new 'stay-at-home' order means for you

What will remain open?

Grocery stores, banks, gas stations, pharmacies, takeout restaurants and food banks are likely to remain open. When the governor ordered bars and restaurants to close on March 16, but allowed takeout from the restaurants, some decided to close altogether. For now, restaurants will still be able to sell to-go orders.

How is this different from the shelter-in-place orders in other states?

The only real difference appears to be the name of the order. Other states are also allowing people to leave their homes for trips to the grocery store or pharmacy and for some essential work to continue. The governor’s office even mentioned California’s order in its explanation of the new Washington rule. The main message the governor is trying to send is that people will need to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Businesses that want to check how the order will apply to them, can check here.

What if my employer insists I go to work?

The government has identified certain essential jobs and industries where people will still be allowed to go to work, based on the federal government’s and California’s definition of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers. In addition to health and medical fields, those include utility workers, internet service providers, defense industry workers, farmworkers, food manufacturers and other related industries. So if you work in a grocery store or deliver food to those stores, you may be told to keep going to work.

Do I have to stay inside all the time?

You can take a walk in your neighborhood, but you are not allowed to congregate at your local park or playground. The order also won't prohibit people from driving to another park and taking a walk. "The governor wants people to be able to go outside, garden, walk the dog, etc., as long as they are doing social distancing," said Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Inslee. Restaurants have already closed their dining rooms. Health clubs and community centers have been closed since March 16. Some of the rules will be open for interpretation, at least at first, such as whether public hiking trails will remain open, but the governor emphasized that no gatherings, public or private, are allowed.

How will I pay my rent and other bills?

The Washington State Employment Security Department has already announced relaxed rules for seeking unemployment payments. Those emergency rules make allowances for temporary layoffs and for some workers who do not have paid sick leave. If you believe you have contracted coronavirus on the job, you may qualify for worker’s compensation. You can also apply for the state paid family leave program, which may help you financially if you are caring for a relative who is sick with COVID-19.

What if I have a doctor or dentist or chiropractor appointment?

Many medical and dental offices have already closed for all appointments except for emergencies. The public is being asked to stay home unless they need to pick up something essential like food or medicine and to refrain from going to the doctor or the hospital if it isn’t an emergency.

Will I still get deliveries from the post office, Amazon, etc.?

Yes, postal and shipping, and workers who drive those trucks and fill those boxes, are considered essential by the governor's order. So are air transportation employees and the people who repair and maintain vehicles that operate on our roads, on the railway and in the air and ferry cargo and passengers.

Are there consequences for not following the order?

Failure to comply with any of the governor’s coronavirus orders would be considered a gross misdemeanor, according to Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Inslee. Those violations can be reported, investigated and referred to the prosecutor’s office and then punishable by a fine and/or jail time.