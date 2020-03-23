‘It’s killing me’: Families anguish as coronavirus restricts hospital visits

The measure to protect patients and staff from the new coronavirus is a decision supported by public health experts. But no matter how sound the reasoning, for families with loved ones inside those hospitals, the restrictions can be excruciating. Be it injury, illness, end-of-life care or childbirth, the realities of COVID-19 mean people are missing crucial moments — sometimes first ones and sometimes the last — with those for whom they care.

Amy Moore was admitted to the hospital over three weeks ago with pneumonia — the result, not of COVID-19, but another condition: multiple sclerosis.

For the past 10 years, Amy’s illness has progressed with debilitating consequences. She’s lost motor skills and the ability to cough deeply or exhale completely. Her breathing is inconsistent, which means fluid can build up in her lungs and leave her vulnerable to pneumonia.

“Two Scoops,” a local blues musician, has been Amy’s caregiver as her ability to care for herself has declined. He helps her eat, bathe, get comfortable. He knows the things she needs, like the special cushion that helps her sit up straight.

“I’m a big part of what’s keeping her alive,” he said, a musician’s cadence in the way he speaks.

The two of them have known for some time her MS would progress to where it is today. They met on a blues cruise where Moore was playing — the ship departing on that first Friday the 13th — and the doctors discovered her MS not long into their relationship.