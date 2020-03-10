Meet Your Maker: Daniel Costa wants to dance in Seattle, not New York

“It’s a deep fog.... We’re out in the dramatic thick of it,” he says, setting the tone of the sequence. “Imagine where you are in space and activate your eyes.”

Originally from New Jersey, Costa moved to Seattle in 2015 after graduating from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in fine arts in dance. He decided to move here after attending Strictly Seattle, Velocity Dance Center’s long-running immersive dance intensive. Upon arrival, he founded his own dance company, Daniel Costa Dance (DCD), and began presenting work. Since then, Costa has choreographed pieces for Seattle’s dance festival circuit, including Chop Shop, Seattle International Dance Festival and BOOST Dance Festival.

His newest piece, Resonance, which he choreographed (and co-produced with Velocity) reflects his approach to contemporary modern dance, incorporating elements of improvisation, hip-hop and ballet. “I'll riff on some idea or line in ballet and then I'll mess it up,” he says of his style. “Make it awkward. Make it queer.”

With Resonance, in which he also dances, Costa aims to highlight the visceral — and vital — impact of social companionship and togetherness.