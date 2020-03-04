Meet Your Maker: Leah Nguyen puts her soul — and yours — into her paintings

First, she gets a sense of the client, either in person or by examining a photo. Then, she asks a team of spirit guides a set of yes or no questions regarding every detail of her painting. She begins at the center and moves outward, adding shapes and color to create a geometric, pastel mandala. Along the way, her “soul team” responds via “energy testing,” which involves Nguyen forming an “O” with her index finger and thumb. If she can’t break through the O with two fingers of her other hand, the team is signaling that the design element is an accurate reflection. The process takes about 20 hours per soul.

Since 2014, in tandem with her spirit team, Nguyen has created more than 65 soul portraits using watercolor, colored pencil and gouache. The delicate kaleidoscopic designs sometimes look like a molecular structure, sometimes an otherworldly flower. Their botanical appearance is rooted in Nguyen's childhood.

“I love plants,” she says, sitting in her home studio, where the windows are lined with succulents. She notes that growing up her mother owned a nursery, where she used to help out. “I was my mom's right hand,” she recalls.

Nguyen’s knowledge of horticulture helped pay the bills during college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington in 1999 she moved to New York City, where she worked in a high-end garden shop. In 2003, she returned to her hometown on Whidbey Island. Today Nguyen is back in Seattle, where her day job is at the Mockingbird Society, a nonprofit advocacy organization for youth in foster care. She continues to make art to stay connected to the healing power of “spirit.”