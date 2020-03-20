Notes from the pandemic: Washington writers respond to coronavirus



ON FAMILY AND SOCIAL DISTANCING by Angela Garbes

The first COVID-19 death in the United States happened in Kirkland, where my parents live. It is a jewel-bright gift to be close to them: They are huge, joyful presences in my young daughters’ lives.

Parenting reorients your life so swiftly and dramatically that it can feel like a decimation. I don’t mourn my carefree youth, though; now it’s mere instinct to worry just a little too much about everything. In the early days of the epidemic, as Kirkland and the region became the national epicenter of what is now a global pandemic, my brain began performing the mental calculus that is now the thrumming background of all my thoughts: evaluating risk, exposure and isolation, trying to balance it with sanity, community and love.

A pandemic, it turns out, also reorients life.

My parents had a sleepover with their granddaughters planned for last Saturday. Two days before, via text message, I told them that I was nervous about sending the kids; I didn’t want my children to get them sick. My mother’s reply was immediate: We will give up what is best for us for our kids and grandkids.