Seattle crafters are making DIY masks and face shields to help fight coronavirus

“I’m surrounded by tubes of fabric that were going out to stitchers,” Frank said on a recent Zoom call from her home studio in Renton. In the background of the low-lit room, spools of fabric, a curved measuring tool and clothing sketches sat idle. While she will not be repurposing the costume fabric she intended for the production, Frank is repurposing her time and effort to make face masks that cover the nose and mouth amidst the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against the coronavirus.

Frank’s phone buzzed. And then it buzzed again. And again. Each alert signaled yet another local crafter who had signed up for Crafters Against COVID-19 Seattle, the Facebook group Frank created to meet the sudden demand. Less than 24 hours after starting the group Thursday evening, hundreds had signed up to sew fabric masks in their own homes. “People really want to help,” Frank said. “My house is going to be a mask-making machine.”

The first batches, totaling thousands, will go out this week to the Downtown Emergency Service Center, a nonprofit working with homeless people; the Renton Kidney Center; Sequim Emergency Operations Center; and the University of Washington Valley Medical Center. About half will be used for medical professionals who are not “frontline workers,” with the rest going to nonmedical staff, or serving as backup, Frank says.

As hospitals run out of masks, gowns and other PPE to keep medical workers safe, local creatives — many fresh out of gigs — are pitching in from behind their sewing machines, flooding social media with photos of homemade masks dotted with flowers and cute patterns. Groups across the nation have started virtual sewing circles to create masks and protective gowns, forming an ad hoc army of volunteers responding to the medical community’s calls for help.

A mask prototype crafted by costume maker Candace Frank, who has been churning out face masks with her group Crafters Against COVID-19 Seattle (Candace Frank).

Flanked by her Singer sewing machine, Frank held up a small piece of cotton fabric, one of four pieces for the face mask she was about to make. “I think people want to have a sense of control [over] what’s going on,” Frank said. “It gives people a sense of safety to feel like part of what they’re doing can contribute to such a scary situation. And people want to thank the medical professionals who are doing all this work.”

Musician Gretta Harley was working on music for an upcoming play at ACT when the coronavirus engulfed the world. The show's been postponed, “and so has my stipend,” Harley says. This weekend, she rallied her friends and acquaintances to help make masks. “I was thinking of a virtual online sewing circle, and we could help each other figure out the patterns and chat and drink coffee.”

That may sound whimsical, but the need for personal protective gear for medical workers is “very real,” says Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington’s state epidemiologist. “We have heard reports of health care workers wearing bandanas instead of the recommended N95 masks due to the shortages,” he says.

For now, hospitals are relying on dwindling stockpiles, some shipments, as well as much-needed donations of PPE (such as gloves and N95 masks) from dental offices, nonemergency medical facilities, veterinary organizations, the building trades and individuals who may have stored supplies.

Amid the global shortage, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has loosened its guidance around protective gear for medical workers. But homemade masks are seen as an absolute last resort. They’re not considered PPE.

There’s also debate on how helpful fabric masks are. Experts say DIY masks can provide a false sense of security, resulting in lapses in other protective measures (like washing hands). One study found that not wearing a mask was better than wearing a cloth mask, likely because of poor filtration and moisture retention. Another study, by the Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, found that while “both masks significantly reduced the number of microorganisms expelled by volunteers... the surgical mask was three times more effective in blocking transmission than the homemade mask.”

Nonetheless, hospitals nationwide have reached out to the crafting community for homemade masks. An Oklahoma hospital called on seamstresses to make cloth masks so it could save N95 respirators for clinical personnel. Deaconess Health System, a provider in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, asked the public to help sew face masks. Late last week, Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg launched a Facebook request for local makers to produce hospital gowns and masks.

“When we need them, cloth masks and gowns are better than nothing,” says Lindquist. “These materials are certainly not as good as professionally produced PPE. Ideally, makers of these [DIY] materials connect with health care organizations locally who are in need.”

That’s exactly what the Crafters Against COVID-19 Seattle group has been doing, devising the designs for the masks in tandem with local medical organizations and others that have reached out to the group. Even so, the masks won’t go to medical professionals on the front lines. The idea is that a stash of DIY masks helps save the stock of surgical masks and N95 masks for those who need them most.