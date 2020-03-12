Things to Do (to support the arts right now)

For a time it appeared that the bigger budget arts organizations — Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Symphony, STG Presents — would be the only places where “the show must go on.” But that ended Wednesday morning, when Gov. Jay Inslee banned gatherings of more than 250 people. This preventative health mandate, while essential, is threatening the livelihoods of local artists in ways far more immediate than the tech boom.

So while there may not be many “Things to do” out in the city, there are plenty of ways to support local artists and arts organizations from the safety of your own quarantine zone.

This list will be updated.