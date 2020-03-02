Washington's Latinx and Native voters are fighting for their votes to matter

This legislative session, state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, introduced Senate Bill 6688, which would take the law one step further by requiring certain cities and counties to receive prior approval for any changes in electoral systems that might dilute minority votes.

Colville member Janessa Esquivel, a 28-year-old who works at the tribal library, currently lives in neighboring Okanogan County, but used to live in Ferry and has family there.

“The general feeling of people from Keller [is] that tribal members specifically are not counted — that our vote doesn’t matter,” Esquivel said. “It's almost a pervasive feeling of oppression, systemic racism, and it's very disheartening. It doesn't really make people want to just vote and be active in anything when the system is set up against you.”

She said changing the electoral system wouldn’t “magically change” all of their problems, but would amplify Native voices.

“This is about having people that represent us at the table, and also having our issues be seen [as] just as legitimate and important as non-Indigenous issues,” Esquivel said. “It's all about having our voices be heard in a matter that can't be ignored. Otherwise, we're just shouting into the void.”