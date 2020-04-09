Apocalypse: Now What? Everyone’s asking about the outdoors

I know, I know: “But Teeeeed, what if I promise to get there on the remaining gas in my tank? And socially distance on the rare empty trail? And not spend a single extra minute in the struggling rural community that lacks the resources to treat its aging population, should my asymptomatic self get out to pee?”

Airtight strategy aside, wilderness accidents and mishaps could spell disaster for the emergency personnel who would need to come to your rescue. (This harrowing account of an avalanche rescue in Colorado encapsulates how COVID-19 stresses the lives and resources of medical personnel who moonlight in search-and-rescue operations.) You don’t even have to be in the wild: The chain of risk to medical personnel begins increasing as you leave the driveway.

Loads of guilt-tripping memes are built on the idea that defeating this pandemic simply requires those who aren’t essential workers to bear the risk of being bored and couch-bound rather than actually risking their lives. But the balm the outdoors offers for mental health is very real for so many people, especially during these anxious times. And even though physical health takes precedence right now, there are ways to access contact highs from nearby nature.

Judging by the Boston marathon outside my window, running is an option almost everyone seems to be trying out (though we can’t say that’s completely risk-free — the same goes for biking ). The easiest answer is probably the one you’re tired of hearing: lots and lots and lots of walking. Nature writer Emma Maris offers a Twitter thread of helpful suggestions to help you upgrade your bipedal game — ideas like learning how to identify all the trees on your block, or letting your children guide an urban curiosity hike.