Buyers and renters navigate moving while 'staying home'

Renters in motion

For renters like Alec Fisher, a graduate student at the University of Washington, even renewing an existing lease involves uncertainty. Fisher’s lease is up May 1, and this week they began the search for a new person to share their two-bedroom apartment in the Central District. These days, that means posting the available room online and taking Zoom and FaceTime calls with complete strangers.

“It’s really difficult to meet anyone in a public place,” Fisher says, adding that they’d usually set up a coffee meeting with a potential roommate before inviting a new person to the house.

“It is strange not getting to meet someone in person before they would be able to move in,” Fisher says.

In dealing with renters who are moving, tenants and landlords alike are expected to follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Jonathan Pease, who signed a lease on a two-bedroom house in Beacon Hill the last week of March, says he and his new landlord checked in with each other over the phone before meeting in person to make sure they were both comfortable doing so. When Pease met the new landlord at the property, he brought his own pen.

“We laid out some ground rules: We were going to meet and talk outside and keep our distance, and only one of us in the house at the time,” says Pease.

Pease toured the house alone, but because the day was exceptionally windy, he and the landlord stood in the open garage to finish signing documents.

Home buyers adjust

Creative signing arrangements and virtual workarounds have become the new normal for home buyers, too. Under the most recent guidance from Inslee , essential real estate work includes a few caveats: no open houses, in-person meetings with agents are permitted only for viewings or signing documents, and no more than two people at a time — broker included — can tour a property.

Home stagers, appraisers, inspectors and professional photographers can enter a house by appointment only and must be limited to two people inside at once. Jaime Stenwick, designated broker with Re/Max Junction in Seattle, says that more than 90% of home buying begins online these days, so professional photographs or videos of houses on the market were important even before the industry switched to virtual interactions.

“For those that are really earnest about buying and selling, it's not slowing anyone down right now,” Stenwick says. But she adds that the future remains uncertain. “There’s more fear and trepidation about what’s going to happen.”

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, notaries with Rainier Title have been driving to the residences of new homeowners, asking clients to accept documents with gloves and masks on, and have been sitting in their cars while the home buyer reads through no fewer than 124 pages of loan paperwork. But Rainier Title CEO Bill Bergschneider says several employees were approved to do remote online notarizations as of April 7.

Being able to sign documents electronically helped Smith and his family close on their new house April 3. But he says that had their offer fallen through, his family probably would have waited until after the COVID-19 crisis to resume the search.

“We feel like we just got in under the wire,” says Smith. “Maybe even another week-and-a-half delay, we would've gotten to the point where we wouldn’t have gone to look at any houses at all.”