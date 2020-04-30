Editor’s Notebook: Orchestral riots and new rites of spring

Spring rites and rituals have been on my mind this week, since learning the next installment in Seattle Symphony Orchestra’s fantastic series of video broadcasts will be Stravinsky’s masterpiece, Rite of Spring (April 30 and May 2-3; free on YouTube and Facebook). One of the 20th century’s most influential pieces of music, Rite of Spring is famous for inciting an audience to riot when first performed in 1913 — the composition was simply too radical to withstand. The SSO’s performance of the piece this past November is famous in my mind for the internal riot I experienced after waiting too long to get tickets (sold out!).

I’m excited to be able to see what I missed, even if on a far smaller scale than Benaroya Hall. In addition to the musicianship, rave reviews lauded maestro Thomas Dausgaard’s expressive conducting, as well as the accompanying performance by Juliana & PAVA, a local vocal ensemble that performs ancient Russian folk songs. The unsettling power of the score is deepened after hearing the source melodies and themes, which Stravinsky sliced and diced into his legendarily discordant mix.

Rite of Spring is featured in Fantasia (1940), Disney’s animated ode to iconic classical music, accompanied by imagery depicting the formation of the earth, the extinction of dinosaurs and a massive earthquake. Clearly, the music invokes tectonic shifts, which makes it the perfect soundtrack for a pandemic.

This spring we’re learning new rites — donning masks to go grocery shopping, holding happy hours on Zoom, dancing a defensive do-si-do with fellow pedestrians. They say it takes 21 days of repetition to build a new habit, but here in my eighth week of sheltering in place, these actions still feel odd and unfamiliar to me.