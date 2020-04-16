Editor’s Notebook: Seattle artists promise ‘We will not desert you’

On a recent night I realized I can tell time by the neighborhood cacophony.

Whether I’m taking an evening walk, or Zooming with family, or staring into the abyss and wondering when I’ll ever carry a purse again, I always know when it’s 8 p.m. That’s when neighbors near and far commence banging pots and pans, whistling and cheering in the evening show of support for health care workers on the front lines of coronavirus. I love to step outside, listen to the noise spill out from surrounding houses and add my own woo-hoos. It’s a new cultural tradition.

As the stay-at-home order continues, and we all feel further detached from the rhythms of our old lives, my appreciation for these DIY support systems grows. I see positive messages written in colored chalk on the sidewalks, little outdoor galleries of homemade artwork strung up on trees, stuffed animals jammed into front windows. At any other time I would have brushed off these gestures as trite. But right now? I’ll take ’em.

Reiterating the value of simple, supportive messages in times of stress, local art duo Electric Coffin (Duffy De Armas and Stefan Hoffmann) have started a project called Rise Above for this strange new era. The team often blends commercial imagery with original art in their neon-hued installation work, and this time is no different. The idea is based on the common Mylar balloon, which they deem “a pop cultural staple.”

On a recent night, Electric Coffin drove around Seattle in a stealthy “mobile art projection van” and projected large-scale images on the blank sides of buildings. Each of the “rogue” screenings featured a balloon decorated with a floral pattern and a message such as “We Will Not Desert You,” “Hang in There” or “We Will Survive.” Maybe you saw one in the Chinatown-International District, SoDo or near the Pike Place Market. After watching the video of how it worked, I wish I had caught a glimpse.

In a press release, Electric Coffin says they want to use the “trite and upbeat generic messaging” found on balloons to “instead offer words of real and heartfelt support for a beleaguered city.” While obeying the current rule against social gatherings, Rise Above still manages to give everyone within eyesight a feeling of community. The duo hopes collectors will help extend the project by funding future projections, and thereby boost the signal that “We will get well soon.”