Editor’s Notebook: Squinting at Seattle’s hazy arts horizon

In 2015, Novak installed the piece at The Broad contemporary art museum in Los Angeles, as a massive diptych projection, alongside a companion video, Stillness: Subtropical , made in the same fashion but with photographs of the Southern California horizon. The Broad recently put footage of the Stillness installation online (part of its own coronavirus-induced pivot). In the museum’s interview, Novak — who created the piece after moving from Seattle to Los Angeles — says he wanted to compare the two places that had such consistent, and consistently different, weather.

The first thing I noticed when looking at this meditative piece is that the LA horizon is much more purple-orange-mauve than our own gray-silver-green wash. That shouldn’t be surprising, and yet I was still struck by the side-by-side comparison. Like, whoa. (I was also thrilled to see all the people milling about the gallery space — so close! So convivial! Ah, memories.)

Novak says in creating the piece he was thinking about the emotional effects on the inhabitants of these radically different meteorological states. (He doesn’t say one is perpetually cheerful and the other can be kind of a drag, though I can’t help noticing he hasn’t moved back to Seattle). His larger aim was to create “an immersive environment perfect for contemplation and personal reflection.”

We’re being forced to do a lot of that lately, as we stare at the horizon where our home meets the world outside. And as I took in Stillness, it seemed to perfectly match our current state. We stay mostly indoors and lose track of what day it is, adrift from the customary anchor of weekend plans. The city is shuttered — even our landmark Space Needle is closed — and the congregational aspect of the arts scene has been boxed up for later. Stillness abounds. But, just as in Novak’s video, the atmospheric conditions are causing changes. Artists are shifting slightly every day, in ways we might not perceive until we see the composite picture.

