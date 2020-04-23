Editor’s Notebook: Visiting a virtual party for book nerds

Seattle Moped Army riders stay at least 6 feet apart on group rides. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

The Seattle Review of Books has also issued a call for pandemic poetry — no syllable counting required — for weekly publication on its site. “We have received so many amazing responses,” SRB reports. “In them, so many moving stories, reflections and thoughts about our current weird, and somewhat unbelievable, world.”

Literary center Hugo House is pulling people out of existential drift and into the fold with events like the Solitude Social Club happy hour (this week with very funny Spokane-based novelist Jess Walters, April 24 at 5 p.m.), and the new Quarantine Write-In series with Rebecca Agiewich. These one-hour online sessions offer not just writing prompts, but dedicated time and (virtual) space to write with others in community (first session is April 23 at 5:30 p.m.).

And Seattle Arts and Lectures and the Seattle Public Library have teamed up to release their annual “summer book bingo” cards early this year, since (in good news) people are doing more reading than usual. (Bonus: The new cards were designed by Susanna Ryan, illustrator of the local Instagram sensation Seattle Walk Report.) Check the SAL blog for weekly sneak peeks of this year’s squares (first reveal: a book that’s “uplifting”), then order a title from an indie bookseller and get reading. Once you’ve filled in enough squares to hit bingo (or full blackout!), post a photo on social media tagged #BookBingoNW2020 to be entered in a drawing for a lovely literary prize.

Maybe you could accomplish some of that reading during the next Silent Reading Party. Because of the virtual version’s popularity (and bottomless “seating” capacity), the event now takes place every Wednesday evening (6-8 p.m.; $5-$20 donation goes toward keeping The Stranger afloat).

During last night’s installment, I was reading Subduction, the new novel by Seattle writer Kristen Millares Young, who was supposed to have her book launch at Hugo House this weekend, but alas. Young sets her story — featuring betrayal, murder, ancient legacies and steamy bad-idea sex — on the Makah Indian Reservation at Neah Bay, where a Latina anthropologist has fled her own culture to embed herself in another. Young’s poetic language evokes this damp Northwest place so vividly that moss seems to sprout from the pages.

My soundtrack was live music by SRP mainstay Paul Matthew Moore, the local composer who plays piano during the event, slipping seamlessly from Cole Porter to the Beatles to Radiohead. At chapter breaks, I’d glance up to check in on my fellow book nerds, who were reading while sipping a drink, rocking a baby or petting an insistent cat. It felt so nice to go to a party — even one that’s silent and virtual — where people allow a camera into their private rooms, just to read and be together.

For weekly updates from Brangien about the shifting landscape of local arts amid coronavirus, subscribe below.