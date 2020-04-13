Human Elements: When science stations you in space
NASA astronaut Anne McClain’s perspective on her work changes when she’s 250 miles above the planet.
From 250 miles off the earth’s surface, astronaut Anne McClain has a unique perspective on Earth. Circling the planet 16 times a day aboard the International Space Station, McClain performs experiments in the only existing floating laboratory. From growing crystals to study Parkinson’s disease to determining how farmers might better irrigate their crops, McClain pushes the boundaries of human knowledge — all while looking back down on everything and everyone she’s ever known.