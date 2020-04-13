Share
Human Elements: When science stations you in space

NASA astronaut Anne McClain’s perspective on her work changes when she’s 250 miles above the planet.

Anne McClain

NASA astronaut Anne McClain aboard the International Space Station, an orbiting laboratory where she spends her days aboard performing hundreds experiments. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

From 250 miles off the earth’s surface, astronaut Anne McClain has a unique perspective on Earth. Circling the planet 16 times a day aboard the International Space Station, McClain performs experiments in the only existing floating laboratory. From growing crystals to study Parkinson’s disease to determining how farmers might better irrigate their crops, McClain pushes the boundaries of human knowledge — all while looking back down on everything and everyone she’s ever known.

 

