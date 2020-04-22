This latest move is simply an extension of settler colonial mentality, which includes the systematic dismantling of the EPA and the role of science in policy making. In 2018, the EPA unveiled a proposal entitled “Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science.” Like so many policies that bear suspiciously innocuous names, this one warrants closer scrutiny. Under the guise of increasing transparency in scientific studies, it would require raw data and confidential medical records when considering studies and would severely limit the science upon which the EPA could draw up policies. An updated version of the proposal last year would retroactively place these requirements on past studies upon which landmark environmental and public health policies have been made. In short, any EPA policy that the administration deems unnecessary or unfair to the industry — whether dealing with clean air, chemical byproducts, banned pesticides or oil leaks — can potentially be undone.

COVID-19 has altered the landscape and functionality of our society in enduring, if not permanent, ways, many of which we will continue to unpack for generations to come. As a nation, we must recognize that many of the people who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic — lower-income communities, the elderly, communities of color, Indigenous communities — are the same people who have long been disproportionately affected by industrial pollution and environmental deregulation. This pandemic has made plain that there are those among us who unjustly bear the brunt of policies that put profits over people.

Wielding this knowledge, we as a society have an opportunity and a moral obligation to radically reconsider our relationship with the natural world. We should not allow our government to make it easier for companies to extract limited resources at such a high cost to biodiversity, the environment and ultimately ourselves, especially when there are proven sustainable technologies rooted in Indigenous knowledge and systems that can and will eventually replace them. We should look to the Indigenous communities of the world who have, for untold generations, coexisted with their environments, not needlessly fought against them. We have come together and taken bold and unprecedented steps in response to COVID-19 to ensure the public health of our most vulnerable. We can and must do the same if we are to address the next common enemy at our doorstep: climate change.

It is unfortunate that the EPA has devolved into a shell of its former self, especially when we consider it was founded as a direct result of the very first Earth Day, in 1970. Today, I encourage you to join me in celebrating its 50th anniversary. The theme this year is climate action, and you can find or sponsor a local event on the earthday.org website. This week, let us send a message to the EPA and the current administration that our land, water, air and public health are not for sale.