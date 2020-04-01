Share
Looking to volunteer during the COVID-19 crisis? Be a Neighbor can help

Starting Wednesday, look for info at the bottom of Crosscut’s coronavirus stories to help you or your organization find volunteers or find places that need them.

Welcome to Week 2 of living under Washington's stay-at-home order. We've received over 600 questions about what this new normal means, and we saw something that touched us: Many of you want ideas for how to help.

That's why Crosscut is joining Be a Neighbor, a national project that quickly connects organizations and people offering help to those who need it. Starting Wednesday, you'll see buttons at the bottom of Crosscut's coronavirus stories to help you or your organization find volunteers or places that need more volunteers.

On Be a Neighbor, you can find simple ways to support your neighbors like volunteering to chop veggies and package food for United Way’s Soup Brigade or help distribute food at the West Seattle Food Bank. Reporter Manola Secaira also reported on ways you can contribute cash, time, and supplies during the crisis.

Do you work with an organization that needs volunteers (or extra funds) to help our communities during the COVID-19 crisis? Register your organization with Be a Neighbor

Thank you for joining Crosscut in finding the helpers.

