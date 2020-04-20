Seattle photographers trade Zoom calls for a zoom lens

Now, Soldi texts his friends for a different type of “hang.” One where he drives to their houses with a trunk full of photo gear, parks across the street and finally gets close — at least through his lens. He keeps a 10- to 15-foot distance, standing across or in the street while his friends pose on their porches and doorways, sometimes with babes in arms, huddled together as a family or holding open a door.

“I didn’t think of it as a work of art or a project,” Soldi says of the photo series that has grown from these encounters. “I was struggling with not seeing my friends. This action sort of came out as needing to do something to help myself.”

Like many fine art and commercial photographers who are suddenly out of gigs, Soldi is using his newfound time to capture what it’s like to feel cooped up in your home while the outside world seems to fall apart. As much as it’s about creating a memento of these strange times — painting a thin sliver of history while it’s still in the making — taking these photographs also fulfills something we all undoubtedly feel: a yearning for connection.

On the first day of his new mission, Soldi drove out to photograph two close friends, artists Kelly Bjork and Joe Rudko. These were brief, five-minute encounters (“how are you?” “I love you”), but no profound conversation. “The most powerful moment in the whole thing is seeing your friends in the real flesh,” Soldi says. “I came home and I felt so energized, so full of life. Like someone had opened my hatch and filled [me] up with fuel.”