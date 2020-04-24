Seattle’s indie bookstores are back in survival mode

“We have weathered a lot at Elliott Bay,” says Tracy Taylor, who’s been the store’s manager for 25 years. Twice within the past two decades, the store had been just days away from having to close, she says. “I feel like we will weather this,” Taylor adds.

By “this,” of course, Taylor means the store’s temporary closure in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order from late March. (While bookstores are not considered “essential,” many argue otherwise. In fact, various bookshops have signed a petition and written to Inslee asking him to recognize them as essential.) Not to mention the uncertain economic future after the order lifts.

While on the phone, Taylor stood in Elliott Bay’s spacious and now mostly silent Capitol Hill store. No customers chatting amid the stacked cedar shelves, no squeals coming from the in-store cafe’s espresso maker, only the hushed movements of the store’s head buyer packing up books to be mailed to customers.

Like Elliott Bay, many local bookstores are operating with a skeleton crew to fulfill email and internet orders. Sales are down, many independent bookstore owners say. Plus, new stock is getting harder to come by and a free curbside pickup workaround turned out to be a no-go under the order.

“Business is lighter,” says James Crossley of Madison Books, a tiny bookstore in the Madison Park neighborhood, “but we’re still here, we’re still providing books, we’re still getting support from the neighborhood.”

Under “normal” circumstances, Crossley would have been gearing up for Madison Books’ one-year anniversary this Saturday, coinciding with Independent Bookstore Day. Last year, during the store’s opening, it was a true “party circus mob,” of book fans and families crowding the store, he fondly remembers. “This year it’ll just be me, in the dark, surrounded by books.”

The national Independent Bookstore Day has officially been postponed to the last Saturday in August, but Seattle bookstores still wanted to come together — virtually — this weekend to celebrate and, according to Robert Sindelar, managing partner of Third Place Books, “showcase what we do best: build human connections through physical books.”

For this miniversion of Independent Bookstore Day, local bookstore employees are sharing clips of themselves reading from Ross Gay’s “The Book of Delights,” a collection of short essays on finding joy in the everyday.

On Saturday, Sindelar will interview Gay during a virtual author event (likely on Zoom). Sindelar hopes he can also get some local authors to join the chat, but that’s not set in stone yet. What’s sure: He’ll talk to Gay about his book, the importance of indie bookstores and “what it means to find and seek out delight when it’s challenging.”

Challenging is perhaps an understatement to describe the financial state of independent bookstores right now. Larger stores, such as Powell’s in Portland and The Strand in New York, have laid off hundreds of workers. Locally, most bookstores now operate with minimal staff, including Elliott Bay, which has temporarily laid off at least two dozen hourly employees, and Third Place Books, which had to temporarily close its three Seattle locations and furloughed two-thirds of its staff. Some, like secondhand bookstore Twice Sold Tales on Capitol Hill (famous for its live-in cats) and Third Place Books, have launched their own fundraisers to drum up support.

“The coronavirus outbreak is a setback that will put many of your favorite independent bookstores in danger of closing permanently,” says the American Booksellers Association. The nonprofit trade organization for independent bookstores has thrown its weight behind a major campaign and fundraiser (spearheaded by author James Patterson) to “Save Indie Bookstores.” While the situation is grim, “making a comeback is possible,” according to the ABA. “Indies have done it before.”

That’s not just the ABA being optimistic. Among indie booksellers, there’s a firm belief in the sector’s tenaciousness. They’ve survived so much: the rise of box stores and chains, Amazon, e-books. Why not this, too?

“The small independent store is a scrappy outfit,” says Crossley of Madison Books. “We already had to deal with a lot of changes. We’re ready to make more if we have to. We can take any kind of pitch.”

That includes a major recession. As a whole, the industry has risen from the ashes of the economic decline of the late 2000s in what some call an independent bookstore renaissance. In fact, between 2009 and 2018, a recent report says, “independent bookstores proved to be far more resilient than expected.” Central to that resurgence, according to the study, were the stores’ community ties, author readings, book signings, curated selection and a specialized, personal customer experience.

But these are features that are hard to maintain when you can’t let people inside your doors. Some bookstores are hosting virtual book clubs and kids’ story time, using Zoom videoconferencing, offering subscriptions for boxes of poetry picks and sending out “mystery” books and puzzles tailored to preferences customers send via email. But it’s the essence of their business model that coronavirus closures have thwarted, says Janis Segress, manager and co-owner of Queen Anne Book Company.

“We are having to operate as a fulfillment center,” Segress says of her store, which is still sending out orders from longtime clients via the postal service. “That goes against the base of the business model that we as small indies have going for us: human connection.”