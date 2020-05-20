Brain surgery during a pandemic? This should be interesting

I am annoyed to be at the doctor on a Saturday, positive the MRI will show nothing, resigned to feeling lousy the same way I have been for what? Five years? Ten? For those who are paying attention, today is a key date — marking the first coronavirus death in the United States, which happened in my home county. Me, I’m not paying attention.

I have other things to worry about. My digestion is bad, I am exhausted, depressed, I have to devise elaborate systems to remember appointments and to-do lists. I’ve grown remote from my friends. Weight has piled on — 65 pounds in a year. I exercise till my knees give out and then stop. I am diagnosed with adult ADHD, then with Hashimoto’s Disease. Oh, perimenopause, too. Surely that is why my thinking is so foggy.

When I start having difficulty with my balance and seeing sparkly, headachy pinwheels, my general practitioner (the wizard diagnostician and all-around good egg Dr. Myint) says it’s most likely an ocular migraine, but let’s have a look, why don’t we?

It is not an ocular migraine. It is a meningioma, surrounded by a worrisome amount of edema, herniated and pressing on my right frontal lobe. The unnervingly young emergency room doc tells my husband, “Don’t let her go home.” Otherwise, he warns, “When she comes back she’ll come in here dead.”

“Did you have any … personality changes?” asks my neurologist at UW Medical Center. I’m a little surprised to see how vigorously my husband is nodding. “Eventually you’d have had a seizure,” he says. “It could have been three months, it could have been three weeks.” A seizure, he says, would’ve killed me.

Still, if you’re going to have a brain tumor, a meningioma is the one to pick. It’s a tumor of the membranes that surround the brain, slow growing and almost always benign. My prognosis is good.

Also good: having brain surgery at the very beginning of a pandemic, not when it’s in full swing.