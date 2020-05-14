Because we are currently without plans — no dance nights, music shows, cultural events or travel to anticipate — we feel stuck in a perpetual present. But art is still happening, pushing forward all around us. This week the local filmmakers behind the new kung fu comedy The Paper Tigers (which I visited on set last year) released their first official trailer. The glamour of Cannes is kaput this year, but a sneak peek of the film will screen in the festival’s “buyer’s showcase” session.

Though in many ways we have pressed pause during this pandemic, Northwest creatives aren’t sitting still. Take local artist Monyee Chau, who, as Crosscut reporter Margo Vansynghel reported this week, is creating posters, stickers and comics to counteract the rise in anti-Asian racism that has emerged during COVID-19. Or S’Klallam illustrator Jeffrey Veregge, whose new (yes, virtual) show at Stonington Gallery reveals a signature “Salish geek” style that combines Coast Salish formline with pop culture classics. As Crosscut reporter Agueda Pacheco Flores notes in her profile of the artist, his new body of work is based on imagery from the Seattle World’s Fair, a time when, he says, “The minds and imaginations of the public were in a much more cheerful and hopeful disposition.” The creativity, he says, “was unfettered.”

And it turns out radical thinking is still happening at Seattle Center. Last week local rapper Raz Simone put on a live show for select fans in the parking lot outside of Memorial Stadium. With the Space Needle towering behind, he performed atop conjoined pay booths to a small crowd watching from their cars. As The Seattle Times reported, there was no outside amplification — the auto-bound audience listened on headphones, in a scenario similar to the “drive-in dance” shows being performed by local company LanDforms. Will this become a standard of pandemic performance? (Tom Skerritt, playing Seattle mayor in Singles, turns down a proposed Supertrain, explaining: “People love their cars.”) The event was an innovative, if technically nonpermitted, way to recapture some of the culture we miss during these strange days.

We may not be able to dance in a knot of sweaty bodies, not for a long time. And we probably can’t serve ourselves from a communal jug of water ever again. But we can experience music and movement and movies together, if slightly apart.