Editor’s Notebook: What the secret geometry of orcas can teach us during a pandemic

Our civic stasis continues. Gov. Jay Inslee extended his stay-at-home order late last week, but didn’t offer many details on our ETD. Especially vague are directives for local arts events. “Stage 3” of his four-phase plan sounds somewhat promising: gatherings of up to 50 people could be permitted, museums and libraries could reopen, as could movie theaters at 50% capacity. “Nightclubs and entertainment venues” (no word on what counts as the latter) will have to wait until Stage 4. But those are a lot of “coulds” and caveats, with no actual dates attached.

And, as Crosscut’s Margo Vansynghel reports this week, many arts patrons may not be ready to get on board. Theatergoers specifically say they wouldn’t feel comfortable sitting in a packed performance hall until a vaccine is available. Meanwhile, local theaters are plotting ideas for what socially distanced plays and audience seating might look like.

This layover is sparking understandable anxiety, with an undetermined span of time — and serious challenges — stretching ahead. Earlier this week, Seattle advocacy group ArtsFund released projections estimating $133 million to $135 million in lost revenue for local arts, cultural and scientific nonprofits by the end of fiscal year 2020. On Facebook, out-of-work artists trying to secure unemployment benefits are sharing wait times of three, four and five hours on hold with the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Yet despite the immense stress, artists are still making work. In Crosscut’s new This Changes Everything podcast, I talk about how artists — and people who don’t consider themselves artists — have reconnected with pure creativity during these strange days. Not to paint too rosy a picture, but some say they feel more open to new ways of thinking than ever before.

I highly recommend following @artduringthepandemic on Instagram, which is posting the mid-pandemic work and thoughts of local visual artists, whether they’re maintaining a daily practice or going off in an entirely new direction. I love reading the personal commentary of artists like Ellen Sollod, who notes, “Like all of us, I vacillate between feeling that things are completely normal and that the apocalypse is at hand.” (Accordingly, she created an interactive COVID-19 calendar to celebrate every virus-free day.) Or artist Colleen Hayward, who writes, “My process just took off, aided by nothing wanting my attention, and any ambitions or plans seeming useless.”