Framed: Photos of life in Seattle during COVID-19

Life looks and feels very different since March 23, when a "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order was put into place across Washington state.

During his public address to announce statewide recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jay Inslee said, “The less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save.” The governor urged his constituents to "flatten the curve" in hopes that hospitals would not be overwhelmed with sick patients. And with that we were all thrown into an unprecedented shared experience.

Every facet of life has changed, and no one has been left untouched. Empty roadways and businesses offer a daily reminder of the risks the coronavirus presents. How we work, live, play and interact have all shifted.

Social isolation has kept some families apart, halting family dinners, preventing grandparents from meeting grandchildren, canceling plans for graduation and holiday celebrations. Many parents who still have jobs and can work from home have been thrust into the unexpected role of being a teacher — all while trying their best to remain productive. Rising unemployment — fed by at least 600,000 new jobless claims across the state — signals a growing population of people struggling to make ends meet.

Out of an abundance of caution, many businesses have been closed out, some unsure when or whether they will open their doors again. The sight of boarded-up windows is not uncommon, but with them have come bursts of colorful murals with messages to persevere.

Essential workers — from hospital staff and postal workers to grocery store cashiers and bus drivers — are feeling overworked and risking their health to get the rest of society what is needed to make it to the next day.

Families are starting gardens, neighbors are sharing resources and singing together, individuals and companies are rallying to make masks for health care workers, FaceTime and Zoom have become an integral way to communicate for some and atop the Space Needle a flag waves with a simple message, “We got this Seattle.”



All the while, the visual journalists of Crosscut have been documenting this new normal in Seattle.

Editor's note: For the best experience, please view this slideshow using the full-screen option.