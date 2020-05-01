Framed: Photos of life in Seattle during COVID-19

A Seattle Fire Department firefighter speaks with a patient on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle during the evening hours of March 18, 2020. On March 15, King County fire chiefs announced that all personnel across the county would be provided with and wearing enhanced personal protective equipment to keep themselves and residents safe during the pandemic; days later, on March 19, the city of Seattle announced a first-of-its-kind testing site “for first responders, conducted by first responders.” (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)
Seattle's Pioneer Square light rail station, absent of commuters during what would normally be an evening rush hour in downtown Seattle, March 30, 2020. After Gov. Jay Inslee's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order went into place, transit ridership reduced drastically, causing Sound Transit and King County Metro to reduce their operations. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)
Masked pedestrians walk past Ezra Dickinson's “State of Emergency” mural at the corner of East Pine Street and 12th Avenue in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, April 5, 2020. "The mural was initially meant to speak to the homelessness crisis in our city, but since all this has happened, this work has taken on a whole other message," says Dickinson. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)
Sam Grey, dressed as Elsa from the movie Frozen, sings with children over video on April 6, 2020. Grey is a local theater maker and drag performer and has been adjusting to being without work and in quarantine by offering families video visits from Elsa. This day’s visit is for a child’s birthday. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)
Guests at the Steelhead Diner were met with locked doors on March 10, 2020. In an email to employees on March 7, the restaurant, near Pike Place Market, announced it would become one of the first in the city to close down, citing a falloff in business resulting from fears of the coronavirus. Other restaurants soon followed, as the virus affected healthy people. Workers were laid off and serving hours were reduced. (Shaminder Dulai/Crosscut)
People walk into Pepperdock Restaurant near Seattle’s Alki Beach on March 20, 2020. New social distancing measures have closed down bars and restaurants in Washington state, with the exception of takeout and delivery services. Local officials have urged people to either stay home or stay 6 feet apart when going out. (Jen Dev/Crosscut)
A lone pedestrian crosses an empty downtown Seattle street amid the COVID-19 pandemic, March 18, 2020. During the pandemic’s early days in King County, many people went about their daily lives and commuting to work in the usual ways. The scenes of shuttered business and ghost town-like streets were only visions from other countries. Soon those scenes became a realization for most everyone in larger cities across the country. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)
A man carrying his American flag takes a break on a bench outside the Washington state Capitol Building in Olympia during a protest, April 19, 2020, that, according to the Washington State Patrol, drew about 2,500 people opposed to the state's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Despite the protests, the latest information from the governor's office indicates that the order will be extended beyond May 4. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)
Dr. Meade Krosby and her daughter, Juniper, 8, look through their garden together in their Fremont backyard on March 23, 2020. The family is planting vegetables in order to remain as self-sufficient as they can in response to COVID-19. “I want to make people aware that if you have a sunny window or patio, you can grow stuff, too,” Krosby says. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)
Adaline Delahunty, 4, and her brother Rowan, 2, both dressed in princess costumes, play make-believe while taking their regular walk with their mother at Woodland Park on April 7, 2020. "We’re finding pockets of nature within our neighborhood that are secluded, so the kids can run and play outdoors and find joy and a little otherworldly energy," Emily Delahunty says of her children. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)