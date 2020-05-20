For Puget Sound Muslims, Ramadan during crisis is an opportunity to help

‘Exactly what our faith teaches’

The Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS) suspended its weekly jummah prayers in mid-March because of the coronavirus. But the largest Islamic center in Washington mobilized to help those losing income even before pausing the prayers, which can draw 800 to 1,000 people on a regular Friday.

In the early days of the outbreak, the Puget Sound’s coronavirus epicenter was east of Lake Washington, and the Redmond-based organization was spurred to help its immediate community.

“We already had MCRC, our Muslim Community Resource Center, that does so much,” said Aneelah Afzali, executive director of the MAPS American Muslim Empowerment Network . “With COVID-19, we increased our investment in those services. There was a need and we responded.”

Mohamad Saleem, left, and Shaharyar Aarbi hand out meals as the Muslim Association of Puget Sound holds an Iftar drive-thru for Ramadan on Wed., April 29, 2020 in Redmond, Wash. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

MCRC has taken a multifaceted approach to helping with whatever people may need right now, including rent, groceries, medical supplies and wellness checks for the elderly and those living alone. Initially providing hot meals, financial help and refugee assistance, the resource center became part of MAPS in 2015 as its humanitarian arm, explained Nikhath Sheriff, who founded MCRC in 2010. Comprehensive services now include a volunteer medical clinic, legal clinic, a senior program complete with a book club and knitting group, and a recently opened single women’s shelter.

“When the pandemic hit, we saw lots of calls for rent help and utility bills,” Sheriff said. “For the first few weeks we spent about $100,000 just to make sure people weren’t getting evicted or entering homelessness.”

Since those early days, MCRC has launched a program to distribute food boxes to families in need. To replace what would normally be a community dinner at the mosque, the center is offering a drive-thru pickup at MAPS every evening for iftar, the first meal of the day, eaten after sunset during Ramadan. Thanks to donations from local restaurants in Bellevue and Redmond, lunches are also available during the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone who is hungry, not just Muslims. Beyond food, the volunteer medical clinic has helped deliver 5,000 face masks to nearby health centers.

“Our response has been exactly what our faith teaches: service,” MAPS's Afzali said.

Shaharyar Aarbi of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound holds an Iftar drive-thru for Ramadan on Wed., April 29, 2020 in Redmond, Wash. Meals were provided to support families in the community impacted economically and otherwise due to COVID-19. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

As of late April, about 800 families had received some type of assistance from MAPS and MCRC since the pandemic began. They’re hoping to do more, but may run into a funding problem: Ramadan is when MAPS usually collects about 80% of its operational budget from donations, according to Afzali, but that is during normal times. Many typical donors are affected by COVID-19 this year, hurting their ability to give. At the same time MAPS is receiving less income, the organization is increasing services to meet the community’s need. Unable to host their annual banquet fundraiser, MAPS organizers hope virtual fundraising will help them keep going .

“Ramadan is ultimately about our relationship with God and what we’re doing to service others,” Afzali said. “In some ways, [the pandemic has] reemphasized the importance of the month.”