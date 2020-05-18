Remembering Lynn Shelton, filmmaker and friend

Lynn worked hard to ensure film productions stayed in Washington, despite the state’s comparatively paltry film incentive program. She was a fierce supporter of her local crews, members of which, over and over on social media in recent days, have emphasized her incredible kindness on set. “Since I had the pleasure of working on a set with my dear friend Lynn Shelton in 2009,” producer Jennifer Roth wrote on Facebook, “I have always treated my colleagues, my crew and everyone around me differently. She taught me that being a true professional is to lead with love, trust and respect.”

I was never on set with Lynn. Nor did I ever get to witness her sheer joy in karaoke, lauded by so many, but I loved knowing that even as her career was taking off, she remained so grounded and could still be a goofball. I covered her new movies, in features, blogs and blurbs. We emailed back and forth for various reasons — she gave me contact info for up-and-coming female filmmakers. I connected her with my friends who had an Airbnb in Los Angeles when she needed a place to stay while filming a Mad Men episode, her first time directing television. (Now extensive, her TV credits include Fresh Off the Boat, G.L.O.W. and, most recently, Little Fires Everywhere.)

We didn’t make plans together, specifically, but we were often at the same events, including a raucous game night at Nancy and Joe Guppy’s, where Lynn directed us through many hilarious rounds of Werewolves of Millers Hollow. She made me feel like I was a person, beyond “a press person.” She saw my other selves. One summer a couple years ago, I posted a photo on Instagram from the Oregon Coast and immediately received a text from her saying, “I’m in Manzanita too! This is Lynn! Shelton!” We arranged a quick meetup.

Later that summer, my husband, Daniel, and I had Lynn and her husband, Kevin, over for iced tea on the patio. We agreed to make it a Wednesday, but on Tuesday I got a text from Lynn saying, “totally late but almost there!” Daniel and I considered telling her she was a day early, but figured it didn’t matter. We hung out and talked. I didn’t tell her it was the wrong day until after she got home. She said she was “mortified” but also recognized the humor in the awkwardness, the humanity.

This past March, I received a text from Lynn, asking if Daniel and I would contribute something to the “Message to the City” video she was making for The Stranger, part of the series featuring local artists sharing messages of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. “I want to encourage people to sing so I’m making a singing montage,” she wrote. We would just need to record ourselves singing “a song that makes you happy,” she said, adding, “Thanks for considering, sweet friend.” I felt honored to be asked. I liked being called her friend. Soon I texted her a song, and she texted right back: a cartoon monkey face with big heart eyes.

In the end, our contribution didn’t make it into her final cut, but we had so much fun doing the clip we’ve continued to record silly “COVID covers” of songs that make us happy. I kept meaning to send Lynn a note to thank her for the inspiration, for prompting us to sing and stay creative during these strange suspended days.