Same milestones, new rituals: Help Crosscut report its next project

Wedding photographer Vicens Forns captured a moment from a wedding in San Francisco where the pews were filled with photos of people to make the church feel less empty. The wedding was livestreamed for the planned guests.

The New York Times podcast The Daily featured a retired minister, Wayne Irwin, who hosted a funeral for his late wife over Zoom.

Our own Crosscut politics reporter, Melissa Santos, became a new mom at the start of this pandemic, and she shared some of her fears, struggles and hopes for her new family. She has introduced her son to visitors through a window.

Alesia Cannady decorated her front yard with balloons, a miniature wood train and cupcakes for her granddaughter Aleiyah’s sixth birthday. Friends and family drove by and celebrated with Aleiyah across the street and from their cars.

Sharing these stories can help us all feel closer together and keep us moving forward. I want to share these experiences happening in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, but I can’t do it without your help. I'd like to document your big moments. Through (distanced) photographs, video calls and personal stories, this project will explore and document how we are adapting and finding new ways to move together through these milestones and rituals. How we are coping. How we are celebrating. How we are mourning. How we are loving. How we are sharing. How we are finding community during a time of isolation.

Whether you are crafting a new vision for your wedding, introducing your newborn to loved ones from afar, graduating from high school, navigating how to honor the life of a recently passed loved one or planning a socially distanced birthday celebration, we are here if you would like to share your story.

If you find yourself in the midst of one of these moments and would like to participate in the project, please reach out using the form below.