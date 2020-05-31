Seattle mayor imposes curfew after George Floyd protests escalate

In Seattle, as in other American cities, the protests have been a mix of peaceful and violent. Speakers addressed mask-wearing crowds that had ventured into public by the thousands despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns. But the event eventually gave way to clashes with police, who deployed pepper spray and flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators.

Some protesters posted videos of police using force today, as well as at least one incident from Friday evening — of an officer hitting someone who was on the ground — that the Seattle Police Department promised to investigate.

It’s a precarious time for the police department, which is on the cusp of ending nearly a decade of oversight by the federal government. The protests are likely to rekindle debate over whether the department is ready to leave that monitoring behind.