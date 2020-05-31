News

Seattle mayor imposes curfew after George Floyd protests escalate

After peaceful demonstrations turn to chaos, Interstate 5 is shut down and the governor calls in the National Guard.

Updated Saturday at 8:20 p.m.

police and protesters face off in downtown

A demonstrator raises his hands above his head while exclaiming, "Hands up, don't shoot," during protests across downtown Seattle, May 30, 2020. A wave of protests have swept across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in Floyd's death. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

The anger that has gripped the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer spilled into downtown Seattle Saturday, as protests swelled and, eventually, turned violent. 

Not since the World Trade Organization demonstrations of 1999 has the city seen such widespread chaos, as marchers took over Interstate 5, broke windows and torched several police cars. Police officers, meanwhile, used a heavy hand in an effort to control the crowds. 

In response, Gov. Jay Inslee called the Washington National Guard into Seattle for the first time in more than 20 years and Mayor Jenny Durkan declared a 5 p.m. curfew with just 15 minutes of advanced notice. 

The protests were organized by advocates of police reform — including Not This Time, made up of family members whose loved ones were killed by police officers. While Floyd’s death sparked the gatherings in Seattle and elsewhere, it also has come to represent years of frustration with law enforcement and systemic racism more broadly. 

protesters march on I-5

Demonstrators march along Interstate 5 during protests across downtown Seattle, May 30, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched onto southbound lanes, bringing traffic to a standstill. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

protesters wash their eyes out

A woman receives first aid from fellow demonstrators after being pepper-sprayed by the Seattle Police Department. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Marchers along 4th Ave

A man marches while leading a chant along Fourth Avenue. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

In Seattle, as in other American cities, the protests have been a mix of peaceful and violent. Speakers addressed mask-wearing crowds that had ventured into public by the thousands despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns. But the event eventually gave way to clashes with police, who deployed pepper spray and flash grenades in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators. 

Some protesters posted videos of police using force today, as well as at least one incident from Friday evening — of an officer hitting someone who was on the ground — that the Seattle Police Department promised to investigate. 

It’s a precarious time for the police department, which is on the cusp of ending nearly a decade of oversight by the federal government. The protests are likely to rekindle debate over whether the department is ready to leave that monitoring behind.

a protester wears a mask

A protester wearing a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 joins a crowd of demonstrators during protests across downtown Seattle. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Demonstrators stand amid a cloud of tear gas.

Demonstrators stand amid a cloud of tear gas. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

A woman stares at a police officer

A woman faces off with Seattle Police Department officers. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

At an early evening press conference, Durkan said she called for a 5 p.m. curfew in Seattle on the recommendation of police. Durkan said a number of police vehicles had been set on fire and two law enforcement rifles were stolen out of patrol cars. Police have since recovered the rifles. Durkan made clear, however, that the city was not aware of any civilians or officers who had been seriously injured.  

“I understand the immense rage and grief and sense of betrayal felt by so many in our community and communities across this country,” Durkan said. “However, the escalated incidents of destruction and violence do not honor Mr. Floyd. His own family has spoken out against such violence and has urged everyone to demonstrate peacefully.” 

Inslee said the National Guard personnel would be unarmed, under the direction of city leadership and used only if “absolutely necessary.”

A car burns during the protest

A demonstrator throws a mannequin into a burning vehicle near Westlake Park. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Looters break into a store

Demonstrators loot an Old Navy store near Westlake Park. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Protesters cover their faces as police deploy blast balls

Demonstrators react to a blast ball being deployed by the Seattle Police Department during protests across downtown Seattle. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Hundreds of protests fill downtown streets

Demonstrators gather en masse at Westlake Park. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Protesters chant in the streets

Demonstrators raise their fist in the air and chant, “Say his name, George Floyd,” during protests across downtown. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Motorist show support for protesters

When traffic was stopped by demonstrations, some motorists stepped out of their car to share support of those marching during protests across downtown. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Supporters wave at protesters

Demonstrators walk along Interstate 5 while others cheer them on from a bridge. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Demonstrators shut down Interstate 5

Demonstrators shut down Interstate 5 and march along the freeway during protests. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Protesters wave a sign in memory of George Floyd

Protesters wave a sign in memory of George Floyd, as demonstrators march in the rain along the off-ramp of Interstate 5. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

