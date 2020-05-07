Seattle theater’s next act could see masked actors, fewer seats

Not everyone wants to go the reseating route. For some theaters, limiting ticket sales to a fraction of seats might not be financially viable. “We did some modeling,” says The 5th Avenue’s Griffin. “In a 2,000-seat auditorium, that means 350 people [could attend]. That’s just not going to work economically.”

And even if it did make financial sense, will people show up? According to a recent survey (first reported on by The Seattle Times), most Seattleites say they will continue to avoid social gatherings and physical contact during the next year or longer. And a new national study suggests that theatergoers might be less inclined to attend until there’s a vaccine.

Actors experience similar anxieties about crowding into packed spaces (where performers are projecting their voices and audience members are prone to coughing fits). Quarantining actors in company housing, as the Utah Shakespeare festival has proposed, seems far-fetched for smaller and cash-strapped companies.

Socially distancing on stage might be an option, some theaters say, though it could mean that ensembles shrink (and, consequently, change the types of plays that can be staged). “If people need 6 to 10 feet, we can only have three people on stage,” says Kayti Barnett-O’Brien of Book-It Repertory Theatre. “They can’t be near and they can’t touch each other.”

If actors can’t embrace or kiss, it might serve to crank up the romantic tension, Barnett-O’Brien says, but creative workarounds only go so far. And then there are all the other human relationships and life’s moments that will have to be staged differently, she says, asking, “What does that to the art itself?”

The summer season of the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, suggests changes are waiting in the wings. The company is forging ahead with a modified summer performance schedule by removing seats, staging dramas in which the characters are already socially distant in the pre-pandemic sense of the term and placing a new focus on one-person plays. (In addition: no intermissions, meaning no bathroom lines.)

We may start seeing similar approaches in Seattle, says Gassner of 18th & Union. At his shop (and likely elsewhere), everything will be skewed “low tech, small scale,” he says. “The days of shows with 10 actors at 18th & Union are gone for now.” Small-cast shows and solo performances will be the theater’s new normal. “It serves our model well,” Gassner adds, “because they don’t require [as much] on-stage rehearsal and tech time.”