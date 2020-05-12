Seattle World’s Fair meets ‘Salish geek’ in new (virtual) art show

In a world without the coronavirus, Stonington Gallery would open its doors for a festive reception, where patrons view the art and chat about Veregge’s unusual technique. But for now, gatherings are limited to the online world, via the once futuristic communication technology known as Wi-Fi.

For any artist, the lack of a real-world exhibit is disappointing. But if humans can send a man to space, surely we can view art from home.

“I don’t mind, especially since technology is a part of this,” Veregge says. “I do miss being able to interact with people … but it is what is and I still have the opportunity to share my art.”

He notes the pandemic has brought him closer to one group of people: his family. “I’m being much more present in my home with my family,” Veregge says. “I think that in spite of everything that's going on, this is a rare gift.”

His sons have helped create videos of their father discussing each piece, which will appear on Stonington’s website. The footage is a window onto Veregge’s process, which includes hours of research and moments of inspiration sketched on whatever is handy — a notebook, loose leaf paper or napkin.

A Better Tomorrow reminds viewers of a not-so-distant past, when people envisioned a future where not even the sky was the limit. During this time of sheltering in place, Veregge says a similar outlook is needed, though the race is not to space but toward a vaccine for coronavirus.

“Here in this situation, we can see that the generations before were working towards a better place,” Veregge says. “They wanted to see the future as a clean, smooth-running machine.” Looking even further back, he offers a deeper perspective: “We can look to our ancestors and take comfort knowing that they have lived through times just as harrowing or even more so than we did.”