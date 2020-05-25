Washington’s film industry prepares for a reboot

Promoting safe sets

“The photographer Robert Capa said it best: If your pictures aren’t any good, you need to get closer,” says Paul Mailman, a Seattle-based director of photography who often works on documentaries. “That’s not possible. I can’t get closer."

Obeying the new public health guidelines without making too many artistic trade-offs is just one of the challenges ahead, says Mailman, whose new documentary, South by Southwest 2019 jury award winner Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, is currently streaming.

“Live action production is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to do while maintaining social distance,” he says. “Basically, we are inventing the wheel.”

For Seattle theaters, the show must go on. Here's how.

To figure out how to get rolling, many in the local film industry are keeping a close watch on how other places are approaching the puzzle. Mailman cites one notable example, the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours. “They are going to crazy lengths. Actors have no hair and makeup done, they do it themselves,” he says. “The crew is divided into different pods in different spaces. If someone tests positive, that pod is eliminated as opposed to an entire production shutting down.”

Amy Lillard, executive director of Washington Filmworks, the state’s film office, says other ideas include adding more monitors so that cast and crew aren’t huddling around the same screen to watch a shot together, as well as ‘holding rooms’ for the actors who aren’t in the scene being shot. “Instead of everyone standing by on set,” she says, “only the people needed for that particular moment would be on set.”

That’s not the only thing that might change for actors. Much more casting might happen electronically, says Nike Imoru, a local casting director, film producer, investor and actor. “We’ll see more self-taped submissions and less contact in the room with directors and producers,” Imoru says. She adds that while a lot of early casting already happens through tapes, “chemistry tests,” to gauge how actors “ignite” with each other, are necessarily done in person.

“Unless they do it with masks and PPE, I couldn’t imagine doing that,” Imoru says, “or unions allowing that, or agents allowing their actors going through that. There's a lot of layering up that needs to be done for a process that is usually about stripping down and being vulnerable.”

Movers, shakers, thinkers, organizers: A new documentary gives voice to the women of Seattle’s Black Panther Party

Speaking of layering up, actors and directors will have fewer wardrobe options. “As costume designers, we are all hands-on,” says Ron Leamon, a Seattle-based costume designer for film and TV. “Between makeup and wardrobe, we are always touchy.

“So, do you send the clothes to the actors and have them try it on [at home]? At the same time, all those clothes have to be disinfected.”