Dear white Seattle: Young Black leaders want to talk about racism

“This is not just a movement for Capitol Hill,” Beverly said to the hundreds huddled together before the beginning of the almost 3-mile march. “This is not just a movement for 11th and Pine. This is the movement of a city.”

“And if you would like to say, white affluent people, that Black lives matter, then I need you to show Black lives matter,” Beverly continued. “We do not need words. We do not need company emails. We do not need fake posts. We do not need people with black screens on their social media. We need action.”

Beverly, 23, is part of an informal group of young Black leaders in Seattle who call themselves Engage. Leaders of Engage are determined to bring into the fold as many people as possible — from high school kids to older, white Americans —to push for change.