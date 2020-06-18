Editor’s Notebook: It’s Juneteenth all weekend long

Black artists and organizers at the Capitol Hill protest zone (first called CHAZ, then renamed CHOP) have announced a Juneteenth Blackout in the area. The idea is to create “a healing space for Black people” in a location where many have expressed dismay at the number of white people who are doing more hanging out than working for systemic change. The day will include yoga, art making with muralist Aramis O. Hamer, a session on Black imagination with Natasha Marin and a dance party with choreographer/DJ Markeith Wiley. Supporters are asked to stay at the perimeter and “peacefully deter potential interruptions.”

There are plenty of other ways to celebrate and support Black creatives this weekend. Art space Wa Na Wari is running a special Juneteenth edition of its series 2(06) The Break, which showcases local hip-hop by way of livestreamed DJ sets and discussion. This week’s episode, “A Visual Legacy,” is a truly special occasion, featuring video from 30 years of Northwest hip-hop performances, courtesy of Georgio Brown and the Coolout Network (June 19, 6 p.m.).

The Northwest African American Museum has partnered with five other Black museums to create a new “digital destination,” BlkFreedom.org. Starting at 9 a.m. June 19, the website will stream Juneteenth 2020: Justice, Freedom, Democracy, a video program including artistic performances, educational content and discussion with prominent Black leaders, including Johnnetta Betsch Cole (former Spelman College president), Lonnie G. Bunch (secretary of the Smithsonian Institution) and Carla Hayden (the librarian of Congress).

Seattle Arts and Lectures is presenting a live online talk by Carol Anderson, author of White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide, a book that landed on a whole lot of notable lists in 2016 and couldn’t be more relevant now. Anderson will be in conversation with Brian J. Carter, executive director of 4Culture, King County’s cultural agency, to talk about how African American history plays into current events. (June 21, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50, all ticket sales go toward Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, Shade Literary Arts, Creative Justice and Fair Fight; available online for one week afterward.)

Complement all this vital thinking by sinking into some Sweet Virtual Vibes with Seattle-based psychedelic soul musician SassyBlack (June 20, 6 p.m., donations encouraged). Produced with On the Boards, this is an online dance party with purpose: spreading positive vibes via great music and sweaty living room dancing.