Editor’s Notebook: On punching 8-bit Nazis

The opportunity came courtesy of a retro-style online video game called They Want Us Dead, the brainchild of local blues/punk band The Black Tones (who, by the way, contributed an awesome cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” to the star-studded All In Washington COVID-19 relief concert Wednesday night).

The brother-sister duo leading the band, Eva and Cedric Walker (who are twins), came up with the video game two years ago as an accompaniment to their song “The Key of Black (They Want Us Dead).” In a 2018 interview with AfroPunk, the Walkers explain that the song is “about these people who want us dead simply because of us being who we are, Black.”

The game looks like an old-school 8-bit video (the twins say they were fans of Super Mario World and Donkey Kong Country growing up), with two-dimensional right and left scrolling action, and jumping and crouching controlled by arrow keys (all courtesy of developers David Brender and Corey Kahler). You can choose to play as Eva or Cedric. I went with Eva for the chance to wear her signature white go-go boots.

In a recent interview, Eva told me the game has experienced a rush of new users since the protests against racial injustice started. “A lot of people had no idea we released this,” she says. “They probably need it now in a way they maybe didn’t before.”

While it’s based in the very unfunny truth that racism is lurking around every corner, They Want Us Dead is also kind of hilarious — thanks in part to the pixelated graphics and swingin’ 8-bit soundtrack. But Eva points out something else. “I think humor gives the perspective of how ridiculous these people sound and look,” she says. (The game also includes quotes from each hate group: “We are just celebrating our own heritage!” “Make America White Again!”)

It’s also surprisingly satisfying to knock out a cartoonish neo-Nazi. “Catharsis can lead to a renewed sense of strength, which can lead to more resistance,” Eva says. “It takes a lot of energy to fight a system built to harm you. So we need breaks, fun, love, music. Games. Then we go back, refilled.”