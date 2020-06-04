Editor’s Notebook: When art and protest unite

On Tuesday, the Seattle Symphony & Opera Players’ Organization held an Arts March for Racial Justice and Equity. The small-scale, midday march proceeded from Benaroya Hall downtown to McCaw Hall at Seattle Center. The group of protesters carried signs reading “Black Lives Matter,” “We Must Do Better” and “American music is Black Music.”

At the end of the march, Crosscut’s Margo Vansynghel reports, speakers called for greater representation of Black artists in arts organizations, in terms of performers, leadership and repertoire of works. Referring to the organizational habit of programming Black artists only during Black History Month, pianist Joe Williams urged the crowd, “Let’s get Black composers out of February! Let’s get Black artists into curriculums, into symphonies!” Amanda Morgan, the only Black ballerina in the Pacific Northwest Ballet, said, “I hope for a world in which my presence is not a political statement.”

We’re currently experiencing “cinema vérité” on an unprecedented scale. “The most urgent filmmaking anybody’s doing in this country right now is by black people with camera phones,” says New York Times critic Wesley Morris in his column this week. Called “ The Videos That Rocked America. The Song That Knows Our Rage ,” the piece notes the importance of phone videos in documenting police brutality (George Floyd) and saving lives (birder Christian Cooper), all adding up to what Morris calls a “ghastly visual mosaic of mistreatment.”