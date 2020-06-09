Food, medics, free rides home: Seattle protests see rush of volunteer support

This could be a hospital scene, except the red crosses on his sleeve and chest are fashioned from duct tape and he’s on a street on Capitol Hill in Seattle. It's Wednesday, and since the protests began five days earlier, the police barricades near the rainbow crosswalks of 11th Avenue and Pine Street have become a central gathering place for some of the thousands of people marching and protesting against racism and police brutality in all corners of the city. Just 300 feet away, protesters chant “Black lives matter” and “Defund the police” as they face rows of police officers and the National Guard.

A demonstrator walks up to a patch of sidewalk functioning as a makeshift doctor’s office. After a brief exchange, the nursing assistant, who gives his name as Sammy Manila (a nickname for fear of professional reprisal), asks, “You’re diabetic?” He wants to make sure that the person feels all right, has enough snacks and knows to call 911 if they feel unwell. In the meantime, he counsels, “Anyone with a red cross is committed to helping you. We are committed to getting you the care that you need.”

From street protests to City Hall: defunding Seattle Police is now on the table

Manila is one of many health care professionals who have recently joined the volunteer group of street medics set up near the barricades on Capitol Hill. Medic, food and other aid stands have become semipermanent fixtures of Cal Anderson Park and adjacent streets. The makeshift village of aid stations has expanded each day. Digital maps and Google Docs point protesters to local businesses and private homes where they can rest, charge phones and use the bathroom, donate to bail funds and even get registered to vote or find legal representation.

“We have a specialized skill set that we can provide to the public. We cannot trust the police to act in a way that has our best interests at heart,” Manila explains. Nearby, fellow street medics wearing construction or bike helmets emblazoned with red tape run back and forth with boxes of paper towels and other supplies. “As a health care professional,” he says, “I took an oath to have people’s best interest at heart at a physiological and mental level.”

A few such medical volunteers were prominently visible Sunday night, when a man with a gun drove into the crowd of protesters and shot another man in the arm. Street medics and others rushed to help the injured man and walked him to an ambulance. In recent days, volunteer protests medics have also taken care of flash bang, pepper spray and other injuries.

The ethics of a street medic are simple, Manila says: “Everyone is deserving of care.”