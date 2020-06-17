The future of Capitol Hill’s protest zone may lie in Seattle history

The foursome, which also included Bob Santos, Roberto Maestas and Bernie Whitebear, rose to local fame in the late 1960s through the 1980s with acts of civil disobedience to advocate for housing, employment, education and health care equity. Though Santos used to joke that the Gang of Four and their followers were “really good at occupying buildings,” their activism often also rested on other forms of direct action, including occupying the mayor’s office, organizing rallies and sending out petitions and letters.

As Maestas, who in 1972 led the three-month takeover of the “crumbling” Beacon Hill School that became El Centro de la Raza, once put it: "I found that the only way to get things done in this city is to do it — and then work it out.”

If Maestas were still alive today, he’d call the protest area on Capitol Hill “another liberated territory,” said Estela Ortega, executive director of the nonprofit El Centro and Maestas’ wife. “He would always say that El Centro de la Raza was a liberated territory,” said Ortega, who joined the occupation at the time. “He would say the same thing [now] and encourage those young people.”

Movements, of course, are complicated, and each one is unique. Powell, the demonstrator, standing near the loading dock of the East Precinct building, emphasized that no one has actually occupied the station. Ortega noted that she’s seen reports of police moving back into the building. Police Chief Carmen Best has said the department intends to move back into it.

In contrast, other Seattle buildings that became emblems of local activism were vacant or soon-to-be vacant schools — not hastily abandoned precincts. The Horace Mann School was slated to be renovated when members of the Africatown Center for Education and Innovation after-school program, including Omari Tahir-Garrett, refused to leave the premises in 2013. Though Africatown's Center did eventually find a place in Columbia City, the three-month occupation ended in a stand-off with SWAT teams and the arrest of Tahir-Garrett and others.

That wasn’t the first time Tahir-Garrett had taken over a school. He was one of the activists who, in the mid-1980s, occupied the Colman School, which had been closed to make way for the expansion of Interstate 90. The group of activists camped out there for eight years without running water. The building now houses the Northwest African American Museum as well as affordable housing.

To Garrett’s son, K. Wyking Garrett, who was a kid at the time of the Colman School occupation and to a certain extent grew up there, the issue then and now is the same: elected representatives who fail to respond to community needs. “It’s ‘we the people,’ ” he said. “People have to take the actions to bring about a better community and a better society.”

Gossett, who helped lead the occupation of the Beacon Hill Elementary School that became El Centro de la Raza, doubts a takeover of the East Precinct would be as effective, since the school had been abandoned and boarded up a year before its occupation in 1972.

“I don’t think anything is going to be built out of taking over the police station,” he said, adding, “It makes more sense to figure out how Seattle could adopt the defund police philosophy that is occurring in some other cities, and demand that the center of that action begin to take place at that facility.”