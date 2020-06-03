Inslee confident Trump’s military threat all bluster

The 30-minute live interview with Inslee was intended to focus on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the governor spent the first few minutes answering questions about the presidential threats and unrest in the streets of the state's largest cities.

In answering a question about police response to the peaceful protesters, as well as the looting that has followed these protests, the governor did say that he had concerns about "a picture of an officer with his knee in someone's neck or back."

"I know there [have] been concerns about some of the incidents and those need to be reviewed in a transparent way," he said. "And if there was inappropriate activity, then it needs to be sanctioned."

The governor also expressed concerns over the impact of the protests on the COVID-19 infection rates in the state, invoking the 1918 Philadelphia parade that is credited with increasing rates of the so-called “Spanish flu” in that city.

“Any time you have thousands of people who are not socially distancing, many of whom are not wearing masks, that is a significant concern.”

Though it has been overshadowed by the recent unrest, the phased reopening of Washington state businesses is also being overseen by the governor. On Monday, the state allowed a number of counties to ease restrictions on some businesses and gatherings, but some citizens remain frustrated by the process. Asked whether he would have done anything differently to contain the virus, Inslee stood by his approach.

“It does appear that we reduced the curve for this disease considerably more than other states and countries. So, for the moment, it looks like our decisions have been beneficial and worked.”

The governor also addressed concerns over the state’s ability to sustain its fight against the disease as a recession eats away at the its tax base and the pandemic response empties Washington's reserve fund, currently about $3 billion. Noting that the state is facing a $6 billion shortfall, the governor said that he would consider reconvening the Legislature in 2020 to address the new economic reality.