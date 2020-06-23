King County could be in Phase 2 for a while

With King County making progress toward minimizing coronavirus infections, and county residents increasingly concerned about financial and economic disaster, the Washington State Department of Health approved the 2.2 million-person county’s application to move to Phase 2 on Friday, June 19. The approval, effective immediately, came exactly two weeks after the county entered Phase 1.5, an intermediary step in the four-stage program meant to guide counties toward safe economic and social activity while mitigating infection and death under the coronavirus pandemic.

In the week leading up to Phase 2, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 47% in King County, Duchin said, with 113 more new cases in the week of June 12 to 18, compared with the previous weeklong period. Hospitalizations and deaths remained flat.

“We’re not talking about thousands of cases,” he said on a media call Friday, but he did call the increase “concerning.” “There’s a balance we need to strike between how much we can do and how safely we can do it,” he said, “so I don’t want to be at a point where I regret that we’ve opened up the community too much.”

As of June 21, at least 9,234 King County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since January, with 1,541 hospitalizations and 584 deaths, the most of any Washington county.

The county logged two COVID-19 deaths and four hospitalizations between June 18 and 21. It may take a week or two for death and hospitalization data to reflect the impact of reopening under Phase 2, as the death rate lags weeks behind the infection rate, and case count increases are an imperfect indicator of infectiousness.

In going from Phase 1.5 to 2, restaurants moved from 25% to 50% indoor capacity; retail stores from 15% to 30%; and personal service businesses like hair and nail salons moved from 25% to 50%. Gyms and small-group fitness programs are allowed to reopen with safety precautions. Significantly, people are allowed to recreate outside (for permitted activities) with up to five people outside their households. They’re also allowed to gather with up to five people outside their household per week. People are allowed to gather indoors for religious purposes, either in houses of worship (limited to 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer) or for in-home services of five or fewer people.

“It's not a huge jump, but we think it's important to move forward for many reasons,” Duchin said.

In making the decision to apply to the next phase, Duchin said, the county considered three main factors: disease activity (numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths), the impact on the health care system and on vulnerable populations, and the long-term sustainability of current restrictions on activity. The parameters of the governor’s Safe Start that govern whether counties can move forward in the phased system highlight disease activity and high-risk population protection, as well as the need for case and contact tracing investigations, expanded and faster testing, and health care system preparedness to treat additional cases.

“King County is currently meeting all of the metric goals outlined on the risk assessment dashboard, which suggests they have the necessary public health systems in place to respond to the situation in their community,” state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said via email Sunday. “We are not able to speculate if or how this will impact their ability to advance to a different phase in the near future.”