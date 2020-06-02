Lack of behavioral health care in WA forces families apart

Christian, their 12-year-old adopted son, is currently in inpatient treatment for children with behavioral issues at a facility in Spokane. One year ago, the facility issued him a 30-day notice, which has been extended to a year, for his increasingly difficult and violent behaviors, effectively giving the family a deadline. The family has been trying to find him an appropriate placement ever since.

But on June 12, that extension will end, and Christian will be discharged — and the Madigans have no one to turn to. He already spent two years in the state’s only public option for long-term mental health inpatient care for kids, called CLIP (Children’s Long-term Inpatient Program). Contrary to its name, CLIP typically houses children for fewer than 12 months, and Christian’s stay far surpassed that.

When parents with children like Christian run out of public options in Washington, they are forced to look out of state.

Helen Caldart, a special education advocate at SEAL, the Special Education Advocates League, works with schools and parents to find those placements. She also sits on the CLIP committee for Pierce County. She was thrust into navigating the world of children’s behavioral health when she adopted a son born addicted to heroin.

School districts are required to provide "free appropriate public education" to students with disabilities ages 3 to 21. Behavioral healthcare often overlaps with a student's special education plan, called an IEP, and if those behavioral and educational needs can't be met within their public school, the state of Washington, through the school district, is responsible for paying for what's called a NonPublic Agency, of which 34 of the currently approved 64 are out of state. Those out-of-state facilities are of the type missing in Washington.

Washington’s largest hindrance to the lack of long-term facilities for youth is the age of consent in state law. At 13, teens can begin making their own behavioral health care decisions. This changed a small amount when House Bill 1874 passed in July 2019, where parents could legally become more involved in their children’s mental health care. But ultimately, teenagers have the most control about what care they receive.

Caldart said while CLIP serves a purpose, it isn’t meant for long-term care. And after youth leave this facility, there’s often nothing left.

“I don’t have one [kid] at this point that I’m aware of that’s been successful after they leave CLIP, because they just don’t have the skill set or time under their belt, yet, in order to function,” Caldart said. “We just don’t have the support services inside this state when they do leave.”