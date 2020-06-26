Meet the citizen journalists inside Seattle’s CHOP

Some of those sharing vocal opinions of the zone — anarchist hellhole? Utopian model for a police-free world? Coachella? — never set foot inside it.

By contrast, numerous local journalists, citizens and activists covered the movement from the ground for days and nights, working to share the quickly shifting picture via streaming and live tweets.

Part of the reason the area was difficult to capture was its fluid and leaderless nature, which continues today. Even now, as some declare CHOP to be entering its final act after four people were shot in the area (one fatally), others are dedicated to keeping it going on Capitol Hill. A group called Seattle Black Collective Voice is working to reclaim the zone’s narrative, and yet another subset of protesters say they plan to carry on the movement elsewhere.

But video journalist Omari Salisbury, comics reporter Tessa Hulls and photographer Ulysses Curry are not yet done with CHOP. These three citizen journalists plan to keep documenting it in all its messiness, without official press passes (and without paychecks), just as they’ve done for weeks. We talked to them about straddling the line between journalism, advocacy and art, perhaps creating something new in the process. We asked them: How do you cover a political movement when you’re inside it?

The iPhone correspondent: Omari Salisbury

On the fourth night of the protests on Capitol Hill, citizen journalist and livestream videographer Omari Salisbury was at the frontline barricade. When tensions between protesters and police equipped with riot gear erupted in a tussle over a pink umbrella, Salisbury captured the pivotal moment, the point where police started using batons and pepper spray.

Amid clouds of tear gas and flash-bangs, Salisbury stood his ground, narrating the ensuing panic as his eyes stung and his throat closed. The next day the city would ban tear gas, but it wouldn’t be the last time Salisbury would feel its burn.

Salisbury only realized the moment’s gravity a month later, when he saw footage of himself reporting as his throat closed. “I can't believe we were standing there in the middle of that,” Salisbury says. “No gas mask, no protections, no nothing.”

Even though Salisbury is behind the camera in the clip, a whole subset of the city suddenly knew who he was. Since then, with the help of volunteers, Salisbury’s media company, Converge, has grown into a go-to source for on-the-ground, unedited livestreams of the protest zone, interviews and next-day analysis of the power struggle between protesters and City Hall (and has been dubbed “the grassroots CNN of the protest zone”). His 18,700 followers on Twitter frequently ask him questions about what’s happening, and thank him for presenting events in what they see as an unbiased, truthful manner.

While his current celebrity is new, Salisbury has years of media experience. He previously helped launch TV and radio stations in Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda, which he describes as difficult work. “You face so many obstacles before you even get to your desk: Is the power on that day?” he says. “Is that new cellphone network up? Is the internet working?”