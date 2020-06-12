Protests ‘like the world’s never seen.’ What comes next in Seattle?

In addition to dramatic reductions in funding for police, protesters are calling for charges to be dropped against protesters. The local Black Lives Matter organization has demanded that the city permanently stop sweeping homeless encampments. Black Lives Matter leaders have asked that Seattle police establish a de-escalation team. Some want to take uniformed police officers out of public schools.

The website King County Equity Now describes a variety of other protester demands, including that Mayor Jenny Durkan accept current proposals from Black-led organizations to maximize underutilized public land for community purposes.

Others have laid out a much more wide ranging and ambitious — some say unrealistic — set of goals, including reparations for police brutality, a retrial for all people of color in prison after being convicted of violent crimes, rent control in Seattle, and other demands.

Within the demonstrations, there are occasional tensions surrounding focus and message.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant was lightly chastised for using the momentum of the protests to talk about socialist goals. Citizen journalist Omari Salisbury, who has been documenting the protests on Capitol Hill, has written about white protesters not always being in line with what Black protesters want, and Black organizations not communicating directly with those in the streets.

But at their core, the masses of people who meet every night on the city’s streets, in their City Hall and within requisitioned blocks of Capitol Hill have sought to focus their energy on the most dramatic reimagining of public safety in the country’s history.

Nationally, over the past four decades, the cost of policing in the U.S. has almost tripled, from $42.3 billion in 1977 to $114.5 billion in 2017, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data conducted by the Urban Institute.

“I think that whatever number is proposed for the police being defunded it needs to be something that folks feel will have a huge impact on our community,” said Mattie Mooney, one of the founders of Seattle-based Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network.

It’s already having an impact.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti has said he will slash as much as $150 million from the police budget, a striking reversal of the 7% increase he had proposed in April. In New York, a councilman has insisted on a $1 billion divestment from the police department. Most radically, a majority of council members in Minneapolis have expressed support for dismantling the police department altogether.