Saving Pike Place Market from the pandemic

The Market has attracted controversy from the beginning and approached the brink of extinction more than once, like back in the late 1980s, when a group of New York investors threatened to sell off some of the Market when they were done using it as a tax shelter. That threat was fended off. Today, we’re on the threshold of the 50th anniversary of the vote, in 1971, that saved the Market from the wrecking ball. In the 1960s, the business and development crowd wanted to tear much of it down in the name of urban renewal and eliminating “blight.”

Kate Krafft, of the advocacy group Friends of the Market that “saved” Pike Place Market, says the process back then was unique: A citizens initiative became a city ordinance that became a Public Development Authority supported by a nonprofit foundation and the private businesses that thrive there. The goal codified into its charter was the preservation of the Market’s character, which meant not just the old buildings but more importantly the urban community it served — a low-income urban community. The effort to save it in the ’70s was an effort against displacement. The social service commitment has always been fundamental to Pike Place Market.

A lone fruit basket at Pike Place Market on June 15. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

Unfortunately, half a century on, the Market needs saving once again, or at the very least a rebooting in these pandemic times. In mid-March, most of the businesses closed down — nearly 500 of them if you count all the vendors. Mary Bacarella, who heads the Market’s Public Development Authority, says the Market is operating in unknown territory. Her $22 million budget has been slashed to $9 million, but that's just a guess, she says. No one knows what lies ahead. It has spent over $800,000 giving breaks on fees that amount to about two month’s rent per business. Parking revenues, a major cash source, are down 80%. Staff has been cut, hours reduced and $2 million in reserves have been tapped.

“Tourism is dead,” Bacarella says. The cruise and convention business has vanished. Hotel occupancy is way down. Many downtown office workers are sheltering in place; the affluent tower residents have been sheltering, too, or have fled to their second homes. There are no buskers. The line at the door of the old Starbucks tourist attraction is nearly nonexistent. Even the famed bronze piggy bank under the clock is locked up.

On a recent late morning, I wandered the empty arcade. Signs instruct social distancing. Much of the charm of the Market is its crowds clogging the passages and streets, the shouting of the fish and vegetable mongers, the human menagerie caught in paintings by such famed Northwest artists as Mark Tobey, or in songs like “Spoonman” by the band Soundgarden. The Market was quite empty, save for a few stalls and places offering takeout. Out of 500 businesses, only 70 or so are currently operating, some with reduced hours. At 11 a.m. on a Friday in June it felt more like a winter Sunday. The irony: It’s a good time to visit if you want to avoid crowds and pick up some great produce at Socio’s or humbow at Mee Sum Pastry. The Market is looking for ways to reopen in step with King County.

The less visible and crucial part of the Market is more hidden now. With the recent Market Front expansion, there are about 500 low-income residents, mostly seniors on fixed incomes, currently sheltering in place. The Market has continued to provide some services. The clinic is doing COVID-19 testing. The food bank is doing delivery. But needs are increasing, including among an estimated 20,000 low-income nonresidents the Market generally serves with free meals for seniors, health care for the uninsured and day care and preschool for the little ones. Its senior center is still open for the homeless. But between COVID and the economy, the needs are expected to increase as full services resume.