Seattle health workers march to expose racism as a health crisis

“It’s an occasion to remember for the rest of our lives,” Banda said, musing about what she’ll tell her grandkids: “‘Back in my day, we had protests and the coronavirus at the same time!’”

“[As] we are teaching our next generation of physicians, we really want to make sure that we also teach advocacy in medicine,” said Dr. Neville Antia, the associate program director for family medicine residents at HealthPoint. “We're not there yet, but I think that's the next step for us.”

Over email, rally attendee and Swedish family medicine physician Dr. Andrew Wei later said he’s aware many of the privileges and opportunities afforded to him have been made possible through the work of Black activists. “I support their causes because it supports all of us,” he said.

A racist system

Health professionals present were eager to acknowledge the large historical role structural racism plays in medical knowledge and practice. Dr. Diana Huang of Swedish pointed to how much medical knowledge has been derived from experimentation on Black people without their consent, “yet they often don't get the benefits of medical advances. The medical system often treats Black race as a (usually negative) determinant of health, when the true problem is racism.”

Huang noted Seattle’s progressivism doesn’t exempt it from police brutality or other impacts of racism, like rising income inequality and homelessness. “If anything, the city's reputation may just make people more resistant to accepting that they might be contributing to the problem,” Huang said, citing Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility.

Caroline Lu wears a Black Lives Matter cape during the Doctors for Justice march on June 6, 2020, in Seattle. Thousands of health care and public health professionals marched from Harborview Medical Center to Seattle City Hall to protest. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

In fact, a 2019 Use of Force study by the Seattle Police Department found that while Black Seattleites make up 7% of the city’s population, Black males are involved in 32% of cases in which police use force, up from 25% in 2018. Black females are involved in 22% of cases involving use of force, up from 5% in 2017.

Huang said she has treated patients injured by police, as well as patients dealing with the aftermath of losing a loved one to police violence. “While it's hard to prove, you can imagine the chronic stress caused by worry about the police could increase risk of conditions like hypertension, insomnia, obesity and depression,” she said.

Several doctors also noted how this inequality exacerbates the coronavirus’s uneven impact on Black and Latinx communities in Seattle. They are borne out in county COVID-19 data, which show Black county residents are hospitalized at a rate twice that of white residents, as of May 29.

“My patients of color often have trouble getting out of work or obtaining child care so they can take care of medical issues, so care is delayed,” Huang said. “The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted how patients of color disproportionately work ‘essential’ jobs with few worker protections, so they have difficulty getting out of work even if they're ill or in a dangerous environment.”

King County Public Health has emphasized racism’s impact on whether Black residents feel comfortable taking the same infection prevention steps as Seattleites of other racial groups due to fear of being profiled. HealthPoint physician Dr. Manoj Easaw said some of his Black patients are wary of being profiled by police for wearing masks during the pandemic.

Still, some health professionals recognized the predicament faced by police in the absence of community-based alternatives to deal with the homeless and mentally ill. Wei likened calling the police to going to emergency departments: They are both safety nets for those with nowhere else to turn, but neither system has the necessary resources or trained personnel to handle those situations in full.

Dr. Ali M. Thomas listens to speeches with his children, Adib Thomas and Marzieh Thomas, during the Doctors for Justice march on June 6, 2020 in Seattle. (Sarah Hoffman/Crosscut)

Wei said that much of what he and his colleagues see in the emergency department is what police respond to: people in mental health or substance crises, or unhoused people looking for shelter. EDs stabilize them and police jail them, but in both cases the person in crisis ends up back in the same situation.

“We see this cycle of ED visits and time in jail for so many people in our communities, and they are disproportionately people of color,” Wei said. “It's a failure of our systems and not our people.”

Banda said she spent much of the past week crying. “It's a sadness that I just don't know how to deal with,” she says, outside of showing up for events like this rally. She’s limited her exposure to emotional triggers like TV before and after her 12- to 14-hour workdays, instead making time to meditate. Despite her success in medicine, racism always looms in the background of her professional and personal life.

“The other day I was walking around [my Queen Anne neighborhood], and I think someone was looking at me like, ‘Oh, do you belong here?’ So that was a scary moment," she said. “But I think I came here today because I wanted to reverse that feeling. I am being seen as more than just a black woman ⁠— I'm being seen as a black physician.”