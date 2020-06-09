A tattoo artist learns the essential work of tending to the dead

Masked bodies

Each industry develops its own lingo, and so-called death care is no exception. A body is not a corpse, but a “decedent.” “A residential” is code for someone who has died at home, as opposed to a morgue or hospital. And then there’s the “removal technician,” the person entering homes, hospitals and nursing homes to retrieve the dead and transporting them to the mortuary (also called a “care center”).

Henry is now a removal technician. She drives all over the Seattle metropolitan area to meet the dead where they passed away mere hours earlier, and then drives them to the death care center. (With the dark humor required for this kind of work, Henry describes the destination as “death Costco” because it “has everything,” including a warehouse full of caskets.)

Her first “removal” took place at a midcentury modern house in North Seattle surrounded by a lush garden and a few slippery outdoor stairs still glistening from the rain. Waiting for her inside were the wife and daughters of the man who had just passed and was lying in the bedroom.

“I was terrified,” Henry says, “but the second we stepped in the house and met the family … something else just kicked in for me. I was there with them, and I remember feeling a lot of their grief.”

That was mid-April. In Washington, more than 500 people had already died of COVID-19-related causes — and the number was rising. The state hadn’t seen the same dramatic spike in deaths in late March and April as New York, where the National Guard and Army had been called in to help with the retrieval of bodies, as morgues overflowed. But in Washington, as elsewhere, the industry had already been profoundly reshaped.

Henry had hurled herself into a new reality that includes Zoom funerals and socially distant wakes, where entering a hospital morgue or a private home is potentially hazardous. In this new normal, the dead are divided into two groups: the COVID-positive and the rest. Roughly one in four people Henry picks up, she says, are COVID-positive.

“Working on the backend of the front lines has been sobering,” Henry says. “It’s made me recognize my own mortality and the absolute seriousness of the situation.”

On the job, there’s no way of escaping the everyday realities of the coronavirus. Henry has to wear a mask at all times. Sometimes she has to put masks on the bodies, too, because they could still exhale particles if there’s air trapped in their lungs, air that Henry breathes in the transport van.

At times, when she’s driving a masked, COVID-positive decedent to the morgue, anxiety creeps up; she’s putting herself at risk. One of her colleagues quit because of the added stress and pressures of the job under the coronavirus.

Henry experiences the weight of the pandemic, too. “It feels heavy,” she says. But “I’m grateful I’m not removed from it. I’m grateful that I get to experience what is happening at its most base level, its most real level.”

Sometimes the heaviness doesn’t have to mean COVID-positive bodies. Sometimes it’s navigating a hospital, which has become stressful, Henry says. From co-workers, she gathers “it used to be a pretty quick pickup if you had to go get someone from a [hospital] morgue. But now, rightfully so, they’re screening everybody. There’s heightened levels of security. I’ve heard stories from security guards of families trying to sneak in the exits to visit their loved one who’s dying because they are not allowed to go in.”