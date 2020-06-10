What can Congress do for WA in 2020? Ask Sen. Patty Murray

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, Washington’s senior senator, is busy dealing with most of these issues, but not too busy to chat with Crosscut Managing Editor Mark Baumgarten.

If you’re curious about what she’s working on, join us for a free virtual conversation at 10:30 a.m. June 15.

First elected to her seat in 1992, Murray was Washington’s first female U.S. senator. She previously served a term in the state Senate and, before that, was a preschool teacher, PTA leader and a school board member.

She has made regular national headlines in the past month for her critical stance on the slow rate of coronavirus testing. She’s also been the focus of media attention as Washington and other states saw a surge in unemployment fraud last month. And in the past few days, Black Lives Matter Seattle/King County has reportedly set up telemeetings with Murray to discuss Washington state's barriers to descreasing excessive police force and creating better statewide oversight of police accountability.

Murray is the top Democrat on the Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee and she’s a member of the Appropriations Committee.