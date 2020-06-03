Without visitors, Woodland Park Zoo animals entertain themselves

Much has been said of animals “missing” guests, but Baird says, so far, welfare has been highly individual. While animals like grizzlies are able to entertain themselves, animals like great apes, gorillas, farm animals and giraffes seek out interaction with humans. Penguin swimming patterns have even changed, staff say.

When Baird walks by herself at the zoo, many animals have been “very, very focused on [her],” she says. They run up and approach or try to solicit interactions, which didn’t happen a lot before ⁠— especially not with some animals like the new warthogs. When Baird approaches their habitat, they barrel across the yard just to look at her. “It’s kind of a special moment to me, as an animal nerd and a scientist. These animals really do notice us, they’re not as passive as we think they are,” she says.

The zoo is searching for ways to provide social animals with as much as attention as possible, but "there's nothing that really matches that level of interaction" that visitors provide, Burchardt says. Her manager sometimes does his paperwork in front of animal exhibits to provide interaction and stimulation. "But it is a gap that we don't 100% have the capability to fill." she says.

Bringing the zoo to the public

During the pandemic, communications and engagement teams have dialed up their efforts to give Seattle remote access to moments that usually bring public fanfare in person.

When they uploaded a video of new gorilla mother Uzumma cradling and patting her baby, Kitoko, 700,000 people watched and 15,000 shared on Facebook alone. "There was one comment from someone who said, ‘I wish I felt as safe as that little baby does right now.' And it was really eye opening to both recognize all at once just how critical this need is for people to feel some sense of security and connection in this really scary time,"says Rebecca Whitham, vice president of engagement. “We are a place where people feel safe.”

Zoo fans are joining in on the sharing. When viewers stream Super Snack Time — a livestream where animals eat onscreen at 2 p.m. Tuesdays — Whitham says viewers regularly share what they're eating, too.

They're also finding ways to reach children when many are home schooling for the first time. The zoo is producing virtual field trips to air on the Seattle Public School District basic cable channel and by free online livestream.

But zoo resources are increasingly being stretched thin. The zoo covered payroll and benefits for all staff through June 30 through the Paycheck Protection Program. But on May 29, it announced that effective July 6, it would be laying off 27 people and temporarily furloughing 43 others, while employing temporary 10% pay cuts for staff making more than $100,000 in response to lost revenue from pandemic closure. This impacts 23% of zoo staff, and comes on top of previous employee pay cuts in May.

To offset this, the zoo is getting creative. A paid program offers businesses the opportunity to invite ambassador animals to videoconference meetings. The weeks-old program, which has two 15 sessions a day for $260 each, is booked through at least the first week of June. "This is people saying, ‘My next meeting needs to have an Arctic fox in it if I'm gonna get through this week,' " Whitham says.